India’s Manavaditya Singh Rathore won a silver medal in the Qatar Open Shotgun meet in Lusail, Qatar.

Participating in the junior men’s trap event, Manavaditya shot 118 to finish second on the podium behind Italy’s Angelo Scalzone, who shot 119. Germany’s Jeremy Schulz won the bronze medal with a score of 115.

Son of Sports Minister and Athens Olympics silver medallist Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, the 19-year-old Manavaditya started with 23 in the first series of 25 shots and improved it to 24 in the next three series, but could manage only a 23 in the fifth and final series on Saturday.

The field had a total of 11 shooters, including James Dedman of Great Britain, who recently switched from double trap to trap shooting.

Manavaditya has earlier won bronze in the Asian Shooting Championships held in Almaty in 2013. He has participated in Junior World Championships in 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2017 other than shooting in Junior World Cup since last two years.