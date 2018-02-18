Substitute Mohammed Rafi’s header in the 89th minute helped Chennaiyin FC secure a 1-1 draw against Jamshedpur FC in an Indian Super League game at the Nehru stadium on Sunday.

The visitors had taken the lead in the 32nd minute through a brilliant strike from Wellington Priori. The goal came when a long free-kick into the box was headed out by CFC’s Inigo Calderon. However, the ball lobbed up towards Priori, whose powerful right-foot volley flew past a diving Karanjit Singh to leave the home supporters stunned.

The Jamshedpur team coached by Steve Coppell held back after going ahead in the first half, which perhaps proved their undoing. Also, the players seemed to be tired in rather humid conditions towards the end of the match.

The equaliser came when Rafi headed home a cross from Rene Mihelic, leaving Jamshedpur custodian Subrata Paul stranded. It was Rafi’s second goal of the season.

In the first half, Chennaiyin forwards couldn’t get their way past the organised Jamshedpur defence even as the rivals put together some threatening moves. Chennaiyin’s Raphael Augusto got past Raju Yumnam and forayed into the box but saw but couldn’t get any further.

As the game wore on, Chennaiyin piled up the pressure and strung together some good moves before the goal came.

Chennaiyin stay in third spot in the standings with 28 points, two ahead of Jamshedpur, which breathing down its neck in fourth spot. Both teams have two matches to go as the race for the play-off berths gets tighter.

Chennaiyin plays Kerala Blasters in the next match, away on February 23 before rounding off the league phase with a game against Mumbai City FC at home.