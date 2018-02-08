International Cricket

Rashid Khan leads Afghanistan to thumping 4-1 series win over Zimbabwe

After winning the toss and batting first, Afghanistan posted 241/9 from their 50 overs, before bowling out Zimbabwe for just 95.

by 
Randy Brooks / AFP File Photo

Leg-spinner Rashid Khan starred as Afghanistan wrapped up a dominant 4-1 series win over Zimbabwe on Monday, cruising to a 146-run victory in the fifth and final one-day international at Sharjah.

After winning the toss and batting first, Afghanistan posted 241/9 from their 50 overs, before bowling out Zimbabwe for just 95.

The two teams meet again in Zimbabwe at the 2019 World Cup qualifiers next month, with the Asian side clear favourites to qualify for the tournament in England and Wales based on the evidence of this series.

The 19-year-old Khan struck a 29-ball 43, before taking the final three wickets to fall to finish with figures of 3/13.

Khan continued his march towards becoming the fastest-ever bowler to reach 100 ODI wickets with his 16 in the series taking him to 86 from 37 games in total.

Australian fast bowler Mitchell Starc holds the record for least amount of ODIs to take 100 wickets, with 52.

Zimbabwe leave the United Arab Emirates with only one win from seven matches, having lost the preceding T20 series 2-0.

A second-wicket partnership of 129 between Javed Ahmadi and Rahmat Shah set Afghanistan up for a big score at 142/1, but Shah’s dismissal for 59 triggered a collapse of 6/35.

Ahmadi was run out shortly afterwards for a well-compiled 76, but Afghanistan were hauled to a decent total by number nine Khan, who hit three sixes before falling to the final ball of the innings.

Zimbabwe got off to a solid start with Brendan Taylor and Craig Ervine both getting starts, but wicketkeeper Taylor was trapped lbw by left-arm spinner Sharafuddin Ashraf for 27 and the last eight wickets tumbled for only 23 runs.

Brief scores

  • Afghanistan 241/9 in 50 overs (Javed Ahmadi 76, Rahmat Shah 59, Rashid Khan 43) beat Zimbabwe 95 in 32.1 overs (Rashid Khan 3/13) by 146 runs.
We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

When did we start parenting our parents?

As our parents grow older, our ‘adulting’ skills are tested like never before.

From answering every homework question to killing every monster under the bed, from soothing every wound with care to crushing anxiety by just the sound of their voice - parents understandably seemed like invincible, know-it-all superheroes all our childhood. It’s no wonder then that reality hits all of a sudden, the first time a parent falls and suffers a slip disc, or wears a thick pair of spectacles to read a restaurant menu - our parents are growing old, and older. It’s a slow process as our parents turn from superheroes to...human.

And just as slow to evolve are the dynamics of our relationship with them. Once upon a time, a peck on the cheek was a frequent ritual. As were handmade birthday cards every year from the artistically inclined, or declaring parents as ‘My Hero’ in school essays. Every parent-child duo could boast of an affectionate ritual - movie nights, cooking Sundays, reading favourite books together etc. The changed dynamic is indeed the most visible in the way we express our affection.

The affection is now expressed in more mature, more subtle ways - ways that mimics that of our own parents’ a lot. When did we start parenting our parents? Was it the first time we offered to foot the electricity bill, or drove them to the doctor, or dragged them along on a much-needed morning walk? Little did we know those innocent acts were but a start of a gradual role reversal.

In adulthood, children’s affection for their parents takes on a sense of responsibility. It includes everything from teaching them how to use smartphones effectively and contributing to family finances to tracking doctor’s appointments and ensuring medicine compliance. Worry and concern, though evidence of love, tend to largely replace old-fashioned patterns of affection between parents and children as the latter grow up.

It’s something that can be easily rectified, though. Start at the simplest - the old-fashioned peck on the cheek. When was the last time you gave your mom or dad a peck on the cheek like a spontaneous five-year-old - for no reason at all? Young parents can take their own children’s behaviour available as inspiration.

As young parents come to understand the responsibilities associated with caring for their parents, they also come to realise that they wouldn’t want their children to go through the same challenges. Creating a safe and secure environment for your family can help you strike a balance between the loving child in you and the caring, responsible adult that you are. A good life insurance plan can help families deal with unforeseen health crises by providing protection against financial loss. Having assurance of a measure of financial security for family can help ease financial tensions considerably, leaving you to focus on being a caring, affectionate child. Moreover,you can eliminate some of the worry for your children when they grow up – as the video below shows.

Play

To learn more about life insurance plans available for your family, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of SBI Life and not by the Scroll editorial team.