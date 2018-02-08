Indian hockey

Hockey: Sardar Singh to lead India in Sultan Azlan Shah Cup, Manpreet and Sreejesh rested

Mandeep Mor, Sumit Kumar and Shilanand Lakra receive their first call-up to the senior squad.

by 
Hockey India

Sardar Singh was named the skipper of the 18-member India team for the 27th Sultan Azlan Shah Cup, which will begin on 3 March 2018 in Ipoh, Malaysia. The team will feature three debut players in Mandeep Mor, Sumit Kumar and Shilanand Lakra while stalwarts PR Sreejesh and Manpreet Singh have been rested.

The responsibility of vice-captain will be shouldered by forward Ramandeep Singh, “Just like the New Zealand Tour where four players made their International debut, the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup is a great opportunity for these new players to get international exposure against top teams,” stated Chief Coach Sjoerd Marijne.

The Dutchman has had a solid start to his stint with the men’s team, leading them to victory in the Asia Cup. As for the newcomers, Sumit Kumar has been part of the men’s national camp. Mandeep Mor and Shilanand Lakra have been called-up from the junior men’s Core Group.

They were also part of the team that won bronze medal at the Sultan of Johor junior Cup last year. By introducing new players, Marijne is looking at long-term gains ahead of the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo. “With youngsters who have done well in New Zealand as well as few more getting the right international exposure, it will only help us create a bigger group. Playing top teams in their first tournament will be challenging but this is also an opportunity for the seniors to help the youngsters adjust to this level,” added the 43-year-old added.

On Sardar Singh wearing the captain’s armband after a gap of close to two years, Marijne said, “Sardar is one of the leaders in the core group and in Manpreet Singh’s absence, he has been chosen for the job. He is an experienced player and having missed two tournaments previously, this is an opportunity for him to show his skills.”

Sardar Singh will be deployed in midfield along with SK Uthappa, Sumit, Nilakanta Sharma and Simranjeet Singh. India’s defence will be guarded by Varun Kumar, Amit Rohidas, Dipsan Tirkey, Surender Kumar and new comers Mandeep Mor and Nilam Sanjeep Xess. The goalposts will be kept by Suraj Karkera and Krishan Pathak.

“This tournament is extremely important for the players who are going because it is another opportunity for them to experience high level competition especially from teams like Australia and Argentina,” Marijne said. “This is a chance for them to show their capability in the international level and ensure their place in the squad for future tournaments,” he added.

The tournament comprises of world No 1 Australia, second-ranked Argentina, England, India, Ireland and hosts Malaysia, and will end on March 10.

Squad: 

Goalkeepers: Suraj Karkera, Krishan B Pathak, Defenders: Amit Rohidas, Dipsan Tirkey, Varun Kumar, Surender Kumar, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Mandeep Mor, Midfieders: SK Uthappa, Sardar Singh (c), Sumit Nilakanta Sharma, Simranjeet Singh Forwards: Gurjant Singh, Ramandeep Singh (vc), Talwinder Singh, Sumit Kumar, Shilanand Lakra

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

When did we start parenting our parents?

As our parents grow older, our ‘adulting’ skills are tested like never before.

From answering every homework question to killing every monster under the bed, from soothing every wound with care to crushing anxiety by just the sound of their voice - parents understandably seemed like invincible, know-it-all superheroes all our childhood. It’s no wonder then that reality hits all of a sudden, the first time a parent falls and suffers a slip disc, or wears a thick pair of spectacles to read a restaurant menu - our parents are growing old, and older. It’s a slow process as our parents turn from superheroes to...human.

And just as slow to evolve are the dynamics of our relationship with them. Once upon a time, a peck on the cheek was a frequent ritual. As were handmade birthday cards every year from the artistically inclined, or declaring parents as ‘My Hero’ in school essays. Every parent-child duo could boast of an affectionate ritual - movie nights, cooking Sundays, reading favourite books together etc. The changed dynamic is indeed the most visible in the way we express our affection.

The affection is now expressed in more mature, more subtle ways - ways that mimics that of our own parents’ a lot. When did we start parenting our parents? Was it the first time we offered to foot the electricity bill, or drove them to the doctor, or dragged them along on a much-needed morning walk? Little did we know those innocent acts were but a start of a gradual role reversal.

In adulthood, children’s affection for their parents takes on a sense of responsibility. It includes everything from teaching them how to use smartphones effectively and contributing to family finances to tracking doctor’s appointments and ensuring medicine compliance. Worry and concern, though evidence of love, tend to largely replace old-fashioned patterns of affection between parents and children as the latter grow up.

It’s something that can be easily rectified, though. Start at the simplest - the old-fashioned peck on the cheek. When was the last time you gave your mom or dad a peck on the cheek like a spontaneous five-year-old - for no reason at all? Young parents can take their own children’s behaviour available as inspiration.

As young parents come to understand the responsibilities associated with caring for their parents, they also come to realise that they wouldn’t want their children to go through the same challenges. Creating a safe and secure environment for your family can help you strike a balance between the loving child in you and the caring, responsible adult that you are. A good life insurance plan can help families deal with unforeseen health crises by providing protection against financial loss. Having assurance of a measure of financial security for family can help ease financial tensions considerably, leaving you to focus on being a caring, affectionate child. Moreover,you can eliminate some of the worry for your children when they grow up – as the video below shows.

Play

To learn more about life insurance plans available for your family, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of SBI Life and not by the Scroll editorial team.