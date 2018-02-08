Winter Olympics

Russia admits curler Alexander Krushelnitsky tested positive for banned substance meldonium

The Russian Olympic Committee, however, insisted that the concentration of the drug found in the curler’s (B) sample was ‘absolutely insignificant’.

by 
Martin Bureau/AFP

Russia on Tuesday confirmed that curler Alexander Krushelnitsky had tested positive for the banned substance meldonium at the Pyeongchang Olympics.

“The (B) sample gave a positive result, confirming the presence of a banned substance in the body,” the Russian Olympic Committee said in a statement. “We deeply regret this incident.”

Russia, however, insisted that the concentration of meldonium found in Krushelnitsky’s sample was “absolutely insignificant from the point of view of any sort of therapeutic effect on the human body.” The ROC also said that Krushelnitsky’s previous tests had come back negative.

Meldonium was added to the World Anti-Doping Agency’s list of banned substances in 2016. Russian tennis player Sharapova, a former world No 1, served a 15-month ban after testing positive for meldonium early that year.

The International Olympic Committee had suspended Russia in December after revelations of a widespread and highly orchestrated doping conspiracy, which first emerged before the Rio 2016 Summer Games. As many as 168 athletes from the country are competing in Pyeongchang as neutral Olympic Athletes from Russia.

The IOC was considering lifting the ban before the Pyeongchang closing ceremony on February 26. However, it isn’t yet clear how this development would affect that decision. The Court of Arbitration for Sport had said on Monday that it had opened an anti-doping case against Krushelnitsky.

With inputs from AFP

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

When did we start parenting our parents?

As our parents grow older, our ‘adulting’ skills are tested like never before.

From answering every homework question to killing every monster under the bed, from soothing every wound with care to crushing anxiety by just the sound of their voice - parents understandably seemed like invincible, know-it-all superheroes all our childhood. It’s no wonder then that reality hits all of a sudden, the first time a parent falls and suffers a slip disc, or wears a thick pair of spectacles to read a restaurant menu - our parents are growing old, and older. It’s a slow process as our parents turn from superheroes to...human.

And just as slow to evolve are the dynamics of our relationship with them. Once upon a time, a peck on the cheek was a frequent ritual. As were handmade birthday cards every year from the artistically inclined, or declaring parents as ‘My Hero’ in school essays. Every parent-child duo could boast of an affectionate ritual - movie nights, cooking Sundays, reading favourite books together etc. The changed dynamic is indeed the most visible in the way we express our affection.

The affection is now expressed in more mature, more subtle ways - ways that mimics that of our own parents’ a lot. When did we start parenting our parents? Was it the first time we offered to foot the electricity bill, or drove them to the doctor, or dragged them along on a much-needed morning walk? Little did we know those innocent acts were but a start of a gradual role reversal.

In adulthood, children’s affection for their parents takes on a sense of responsibility. It includes everything from teaching them how to use smartphones effectively and contributing to family finances to tracking doctor’s appointments and ensuring medicine compliance. Worry and concern, though evidence of love, tend to largely replace old-fashioned patterns of affection between parents and children as the latter grow up.

It’s something that can be easily rectified, though. Start at the simplest - the old-fashioned peck on the cheek. When was the last time you gave your mom or dad a peck on the cheek like a spontaneous five-year-old - for no reason at all? Young parents can take their own children’s behaviour available as inspiration.

As young parents come to understand the responsibilities associated with caring for their parents, they also come to realise that they wouldn’t want their children to go through the same challenges. Creating a safe and secure environment for your family can help you strike a balance between the loving child in you and the caring, responsible adult that you are. A good life insurance plan can help families deal with unforeseen health crises by providing protection against financial loss. Having assurance of a measure of financial security for family can help ease financial tensions considerably, leaving you to focus on being a caring, affectionate child. Moreover,you can eliminate some of the worry for your children when they grow up – as the video below shows.

Play

To learn more about life insurance plans available for your family, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of SBI Life and not by the Scroll editorial team.