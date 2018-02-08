Bengaluru FC crush TC Sports Club 5-0, storm into AFC Cup group stage

Hat-trick by Toni Dovale laid the foundation for Bengaluru FC in their 5-0 win in the second leg of the playoff against Maldives’ TC Sports Club as the Blues stormed into the AFC Cup group stage.

The hat-trick goal came after Dovale tapped in a cross from Udanta Singh in the 48th minute, sealing the match with an aggregate of 8-2.

Dovale, who became the first Bengaluru player to score a hat-trick in any Asian competition, scored his first two goals in the 12th and 35th minute at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium. The other two other goals were scored by Erik Paartalu and Rahul Bheke in 36th and 90th minute.

At half time, Bengaluru led 3-0 owing to Dovale’s brace.

Riding high after qualifying for ISL’s playoffs stage, Bengaluru FC asserted their supremacy by regularly foraying into the rival box and picking chinks in their defence. Bengaluru also had their tails up as they had defeated the team in their away game 3-2 last week.

Dovale brought the home fans on their feet when he found the top right corner of the net after receiving a pass from Alwyn George in the midfield, giving the hosts their first goal. Dovale smashed an easy one into the back of the net after he received a header from Paartalu, who was assisted by Subhasish Bose with a throw-in.

In the very next minute, Paartalu hit a stunner from a 40-yard distance as he volleyed the ball into the top corner, giving Bengaluru a 3-0 lead.

Bheke got the fifth goal for his side in the 90th minute after he scrambled into the box and blasted into the roof of the net.

TCSC too had their scoring chances, but there were efforts were in vain on the night.