Champions League number-crunching: Messi breaks Chelsea barrier, prolific Muller and more

The Round of 16 of the Champions League saw an exciting clash between English champions Chelsea and Spanish heavyweights Barcelona end 1-1 as Lionel Messi cancelled out Willian’s strike.

Going into the match, one of the major talking points was Messi’s drought against the Blues. In eight previous matches against them, the Argentine had never scored, unusual for a man who seemingly has done everything possible on a football pitch.

Messi now has 101 Champions League goals to his name, failing only to score against six: Atlético Madrid, Benfica, Inter Milan, Liverpool, Rubin Kazan and Udinese. Messi has scored more goals against Arsenal than any other team in the Champions League, with nine.

When he did finally score, it was inevitable that most of the post-game chatter would centre around Barcelona’s number 10.

Messi breaks Chelsea drought

Leo Messi has now scored against 31 of the 37 clubs he has faced in European competition. 🔥🔥🔥 #UCL pic.twitter.com/rMUHKVR0LR — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) February 20, 2018

6 - The six players with the most Champions League goals versus English teams:



Lionel Messi - 18

Cristiano Ronaldo - 11

Thomas Müller - 9

Rivaldo - 8

Samuel Eto'o - 8

Edinson Cavani - 8



Foes. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 20, 2018

Leo Messi is now the all-time top scorer in the #UCL round of 16 with 22 goals. 💪 pic.twitter.com/Z9197NhjuH — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) February 20, 2018

30 - Lionel Messi has scored his first-ever goal against Chelsea in nine appearances, netting with his 30th shot against them. Finally. #CHEBAR pic.twitter.com/VKVfoiHmcX — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 20, 2018

Lionel Messi's record against various clubs. (Image courtesy: www.uefa.com)

Chelsea-Barcelona well-matched

Most of the Round of 16 ties were lopsided ones in terms of revenues and strength on paper, but Chelsea v Barcelona was a clear exception featuring two teams having a strong European pedigree.

These two are old foes, meeting each other in the semifinals of the 2011-’12 competition last, with Fernando Torres’ last-gasp equaliser at the Camp Nou knocking the Blaugrana out before the Blues went on to win the Champions League for the first time in their history.

In fact, the last three years that these teams clashed in – 2006, 2009 and 2012 – one of them went on to lift the trophy, Barcelona in ‘06 and ‘09 before Chelsea did it against Bayern Munich in the ‘12 final.

Champions League resources v results, last 16 so far. Pillars represent relative revenue. pic.twitter.com/OvUKKPa4iv — Nick Harris (@sportingintel) February 20, 2018

Lots of Willian love

However, one man’s performance overshadowed Messi’s. His South American counterpart was a nuisance to Barcelona, hitting the woodwork twice before netting a well-deserved goal that gave Chelsea the lead.

His side couldn’t hold on to that lead but that didn’t stop Willian from producing a Man of the Match performance, as the Brazilian scored his sixth Champions League goal for Chelsea from outside the box, more than Ronaldo and Messi in that time.

Willian has been directly involved in 4 goals in 7 #UCL games for Chelsea (3 goals, 1 assist). 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/pGGhl2miv7 — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) February 20, 2018

No Chelsea player has scored more Champions League goals from outside the area than Willian.



He and Frank Lampard are level, with six#CHEBAR #bbcfootball pic.twitter.com/oR5NEVtqkQ — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) February 20, 2018

6 - Since joining Chelsea in 2013/14, Willian has scored more Champions League goals from outside the box than any other player (6, followed by Cristiano Ronaldo & Neymar on 5). Specialist. — OptaJohan (@OptaJohan) February 20, 2018

Christensen’s near-perfect game

Andreas Christensen has really come of age this season and as Chelsea have an on-off floundering campaign, the Dane has been one of their pillars at the back, helping Thibaut Courtois and Co. keep things tight at the back.

On Tuesday night, he produced a calm, defensive performance against Barcelona. Christensen unfortunately did give the ball away for Barca’s goal, but that should not overshadow a solid rearguard display.

Andreas Christensen in the Champions League this season:



96% pass accuracy

50% aerial duals won

15 clearances

7 interceptions

1 block



One mistake doesn't define him - he's going to be a star! 🌟 pic.twitter.com/cNWwNQdaJg — Talk Chelsea 🏆 (@talkchelsea) February 21, 2018

Bayern, Muller and Lewandowski run riot

Bayern Munich made light work of Besiktas as the Turkish club had a man sent off in the 16th minute before being thrashed 5-0 at the Allianz Arena.

Among the goal scorers were usual suspects Thomas Muller and Robert Lewandowski as the pair bagged a brace each to heap the misery on to Besiktas ahead of a return leg, where a comeback seems nigh impossible.

‘Mr Bayern’ Muller extended his incredible scoring record in the Champions League knockouts to eight seasons and he now has 21 goals in the KO stages, only behind Ronaldo and Messi.

14 - @FCBayernEN have won their 14th consecutive match in all competitions, equaling their longest winning streak of all-time (from 1980). Unstoppable. #FCBBES @FCBayernUS pic.twitter.com/42Ga9tys4C — OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) February 20, 2018

Bayern have recorded the biggest ever home first-leg win in the #UCL knockouts. pic.twitter.com/Xw8OqqQ3rf — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) February 20, 2018

#LewanGOALski ⚽⚽



Robert Lewandowski has now scored 16 goals in his last 16 #UCL games. 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/mrwy39wv9M — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) February 20, 2018

Müller has scored twice in a #UCL game for the first time since November 2015. ⚽⚽ pic.twitter.com/bAQ5FDflsB — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) February 20, 2018

Thomas Müller has scored in the #UCL knockout rounds for the 8th season in a row. 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/xRtNZFZf1b — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) February 20, 2018

61 - Bayern Munich are previously unbeaten in their last 61 competitive matches that Thomas Müller has scored in (W58 D3). Formality. pic.twitter.com/qkfzdn4Tgu — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 20, 2018

Thomas Müller with 2 goals & 1 assist vs Besiktas tonight, raising his tally to 7 goals & 2 assists in his last 10 games (6 as starter + 4 as sub).



Amazing what playing under a German coach could do to him. Jupp Heynckes is trying his best to revive him. — Seleção Brasileira (@BrazilStat) February 21, 2018

Thomas Muller's game by numbers vs. Besiktas:



54 touches

26 (81%) passes completed

7 shots

6 (100%) aerial duels won

2 shots on target

2 goals

1 assist



Mr Bayern. pic.twitter.com/0PHNJZLzts — Squawka Football (@Squawka) February 20, 2018