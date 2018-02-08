Champions League

‘Everything is possible’: Mueller believes Bayern Munich can repeat their 2013 treble

Mueller scored twice in Bayern Munich’s 5-0 rout of Besiktas in the Champions League last-16 first leg.

by 
Thomas Mueller. | Thomas Kienzle/AFP

Thomas Mueller says Bayern Munich could repeat their 2013 treble after crushing 10-man Besiktas 5-0 in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie.

Bayern have one foot in the quarter-finals with Besiktas facing a near impossible task for the return leg in Istanbul on March 14.

Both Mueller and Poland striker Robert Lewandowski scored twice as Bayern ran riot in the second half in Germany.

“Everything is possible,” Mueller said when asked whether Bayern can repeat their 2013 haul of Champions League, Bundesliga and German Cup titles.

However head coach Jupp Heynckes, 72, who oversaw the treble five years ago, insists Bayern must do better if they want all three titles again.

“Any talk like that is the job of journalists, the Champions League is a different competition and we must improve,” said Heynckes.

“Everyone in the stadium saw that we found it hard in the first half.”

“We didn’t find our rhythm and we were nervous – I don’t know my team like that.”

“In the first half there wasn’t any tempo to our game, our passing was off and it allowed Besiktas to attack us more.

“The opener before the break gave us a psychological advantage and in the second half we saw a different Bayern team.”

“We scored some great goals and played some good football.”

Costly red card

Disaster struck for Besiktas after just 16 minutes at the Allianz Arena when Croatian defender Domagoj Vida was sent off for hauling down Lewandowski as he was through on goal.

Mueller broke the deadlock just before half-time when he scored his first from close range.

The floodgates then opened after the break as Kingsley Coman struck before Mueller poached his second.

Lewandowski then scored two late goals to leave him with 29 goals in all competitions this season, as Bayern – 19 points clear in the league and through to the German Cup semi-finals – claimed their 14th straight victory.

Mueller said the introduction of veteran wingers Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery off the bench made the difference.

“It’s been five years since all our outfield players were fit and the trainer doesn’t have it easy, but everyone who came on did a good job,” said Mueller.

“Arjen made us a bit more aggressive, Franck also did well and we need that extra bit of power from the bench.”

Robben came on when James Rodriguez limped off with a calf injury on 44 minutes.

The Dutchman was heavily involved in Mueller and Lewandowski’s second goals, but was unhappy at being left out of the starting side.

‘Speak my mind’

“Of course, I was disappointed, but I don’t want to say any more because if I speak my mind, I will end up in front of ‘Brazzo’ (Bayern’s director of sport Hasan Salihamidizic),” said Robben.

Like Ribery, Robben, who scored Bayern’s winning goal in the 2013 Champions League final is out of contract in June.

However, Heynckes sees it as a positive to have so much experience on Bayern’s bench.

“I am very pleased to have a squad like this in case of injuries and illness in the future,” he said.

“Any top player like Arjen Robben wants to play from the start, but we have so many good players.

“Anyone who signs a contract for Bayern Munich has to accept that they won’t start every game.”

Besiktas were making their debut in the knock-out stages of the Champions League and their head coach Senol Gunes said his side learned a harsh lesson.

“We won or drew all our games in the group phase, but tonight the opponent was better,” he said glumly.

“After the sending off, it became too difficult for us.

“We suffered mentally and physically, they took advantage.”

Gunes swapped striker Vagner Love for defender Dusko Tosic in the second half, but it made little difference.

“We tried to limit the damage and focus on the second half, but we couldn’t manage it,” said the Besiktas boss.

“We are an attacking team, but we had to defend and we couldn’t play our football because the opponent was too strong.”

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

When did we start parenting our parents?

As our parents grow older, our ‘adulting’ skills are tested like never before.

From answering every homework question to killing every monster under the bed, from soothing every wound with care to crushing anxiety by just the sound of their voice - parents understandably seemed like invincible, know-it-all superheroes all our childhood. It’s no wonder then that reality hits all of a sudden, the first time a parent falls and suffers a slip disc, or wears a thick pair of spectacles to read a restaurant menu - our parents are growing old, and older. It’s a slow process as our parents turn from superheroes to...human.

And just as slow to evolve are the dynamics of our relationship with them. Once upon a time, a peck on the cheek was a frequent ritual. As were handmade birthday cards every year from the artistically inclined, or declaring parents as ‘My Hero’ in school essays. Every parent-child duo could boast of an affectionate ritual - movie nights, cooking Sundays, reading favourite books together etc. The changed dynamic is indeed the most visible in the way we express our affection.

The affection is now expressed in more mature, more subtle ways - ways that mimics that of our own parents’ a lot. When did we start parenting our parents? Was it the first time we offered to foot the electricity bill, or drove them to the doctor, or dragged them along on a much-needed morning walk? Little did we know those innocent acts were but a start of a gradual role reversal.

In adulthood, children’s affection for their parents takes on a sense of responsibility. It includes everything from teaching them how to use smartphones effectively and contributing to family finances to tracking doctor’s appointments and ensuring medicine compliance. Worry and concern, though evidence of love, tend to largely replace old-fashioned patterns of affection between parents and children as the latter grow up.

It’s something that can be easily rectified, though. Start at the simplest - the old-fashioned peck on the cheek. When was the last time you gave your mom or dad a peck on the cheek like a spontaneous five-year-old - for no reason at all? Young parents can take their own children’s behaviour available as inspiration.

As young parents come to understand the responsibilities associated with caring for their parents, they also come to realise that they wouldn’t want their children to go through the same challenges. Creating a safe and secure environment for your family can help you strike a balance between the loving child in you and the caring, responsible adult that you are. A good life insurance plan can help families deal with unforeseen health crises by providing protection against financial loss. Having assurance of a measure of financial security for family can help ease financial tensions considerably, leaving you to focus on being a caring, affectionate child. Moreover,you can eliminate some of the worry for your children when they grow up – as the video below shows.

Play

To learn more about life insurance plans available for your family, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of SBI Life and not by the Scroll editorial team.