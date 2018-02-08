Meg Lanning set for long-awaited comeback, to lead Australia on India tour

Meg Lanning will make her comeback from an injury layoff in March after being named captain of Australia’s One Day International and Twenty20 squads for the tour of India. The Southern Stars announced their squads for the ODI and T20 series in India on Wednesday.
The Australian captain has been out of action for about seven months after a shoulder surgery last August. Her last international match was also against India in the World Cup semi-final in July.
The other big change in the squad is the absence of vice-captain Alex Blackwell, who announced her international retirement earlier this week.
Young all-rounders Sophie Molineux and Nicola Carey are also set to make their international debuts after being picked in both squads. Belinda Vakarewa is also named in the ODI squad while Naomi Stalenberg is named for T20Is. However, they will be without all-rounder Tahlia McGrath and pacer Lauren Cheatle who are both injured.
Rachael Haynes, who lead the team in Lanning’s absence, was named the vice-captain. Australia will play three ODIs against India before taking part in a T20I tri-series featuring England.
Australia will come to India on March 3 and will play two warm-up matches in Mumbai before heading to Vadodara for the three ODIs starting on March 12. They will then play the T20 tri-series starting in Mumbai on March 22.
Australia ODI squad: Meg Lanning (c), Rachael Haynes (vc), Nicole Bolton, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy, Jess Jonassen, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Belinda Vakarewa, Elyse Villani, Amanda-Jade Wellington
Australia T20 squad: Meg Lanning (c), Rachael Haynes (vc), Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy, Jess Jonassen, Delissa Kimmince, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Naomi Stalenberg, Elyse Villani, Amanda-Jade Wellington