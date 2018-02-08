Klaasen, Duminy smash fifties as South Africa win by six wickets to level the T20I series

Riding on fine half centuries by Heinrich Klaasen and captain JP Duminy, hosts South Africa beat India by six wickets in the second Twenty20 international at SuperSport Park on Wednesday to leve the three match series.

Chasing 188 under a constant of rain that never really arrived in full force, South Africa reached the target with 7 balls to spare, with Duminy (64* off 40 balls) finishing the game off with back-to-back sixes.

Klaasen smashed 69 runs off 30 balls at his home ground to be judged the player of the match. He was especially sever on Yuzvendra Chahal, as the legspinner conceded 64 runs in his four overs, including seven sixes - the most expensive T20I bowling figures for an Indian.

Manish Pandey and Mahendra Singh Dhoni punished South Africa’s bowlers as India recovered from a poor start. India, sent in to bat, made 188 for four after being 45 for three.

Pandey made a career-best 79 not out off 48 balls while Dhoni thrashed 52 not out off 28 balls. The pair put on 98 off 56 balls in an unbeaten fifth wicket partnership.

Pandey came to the wicket after a rare failure by Indian captain Virat Kohli, who was caught behind for one off fast bowler Junior Dala.

Having been a spectator during India’s 5-1 one-day international series victory, Pandey followed up his 29 not out in India’s 28-run win in the first T20 clash with a polished innings which included six fours and three sixes.

Zambian-born Dala was South Africa’s best bowler, taking two for 28.

Scores in brief:

India 188-4 in 20 overs (S. Raina 30, M. Pandey 79 not out, M. Dhoni 52 not out; J. Dala 2-28)

South Africa 189-4 in 18.4 overs (J. Duminy 64 not out, H. Klaasen 69; J. Unadkat 2-42)

Result: South Africa won by six wickets

Series: The three-match series is tied at 1-1

Remaining match: February 24, Cape Town