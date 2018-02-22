The seasoned duo of MC Mary Kom (48kg) and L Sarita Devi (60kg) were assured of their third successive international medals after they entered the semi-finals of the Strandja Memorial Boxing Tournament for men and women in Bulgaria on Thursday.

The 35-year-old Mary Kom, who came here on the back of gold medals at the Asian Championships and the India Open, defeated old nemesis Steluta Duta of Romania in her quarter-final contest.

Sarita, a bronze and silver winner at the Asian Championships and India Open respectively, got the better of China’s Qi Yawen in her last-eight stage bout.

In the men’s competition, Dheeraj Rangi (64kg) bowed out of the competition after losing his opening bout to Louis Colin Richarno. India are now assured of six medals in the tournament, all courtesy women boxers Seema Punia (+81kg), Saweety Boora (75kg), Mena Kumari Devi (54kg) and Bhagyabati Kachari (81kg) being the others.

While Saweety and Meena won their quarter-final contests, Seema and Bhagyabati got byes.

-Inputs from PTI