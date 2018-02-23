The Mizoram Football Association may be about to start a league for women, as well as a Under-13 men’s league, sources in the MFA have stated.

When contacted, MFA secretary Lalnghinglova Hmar confirmed the same and stated, “Yes, we have been having talks on this from 2017. We are aiming to start both leagues in 2018. The Executive Committee will meet soon and take a decision on this.”

At the 2018 senior women’s national championships, Mizoram could not make it out of their group, beating Himachal Pradesh 3-2 while losing to West Bengal 10-0.

The MFA secretary also hoped that Mizo Premier League clubs would come forward and support the initiative but added that there was significant interest in the “women’s game”. He also added that with the addition of Baby Leagues, the Under-13 league was a crucial step in the development of the game in the state.

Right now, the Young Legends League running in the Chhampai district of Mizoram caters to the Under-8, U-10 and U-12 age groups. With the introduction of a U-13 league and an existing U-15 and U-18 league, the pathway to senior football looks to be more complete than before.

Hmar also added that plans were on to initiate the Baby Leagues program in other locations, one each in seven districts around Mizoram. He hoped to rope in corporate sponsorship for the same purpose in order to fulfil the running costs of the league.

Meghalaya is also in the running to start the Baby Leagues, with plans drawn up to host five such leagues soon. The program, likely to be funded by Tata Trusts would see about 2600 children engaged across three age groups.