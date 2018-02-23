An unbeatable 2-1 lead already in its grasp, the India would look to extend its domination in the shortest format and pocket a rare series double when they take on South Africa in the fifth and final Twenty20 International at Cape Town on Saturday.

Having already won the three-match ODI series 2-1, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side is 2-1 up in the five-match series after rain washed out the fourth game in Centurion. In the previous match, the visitors once again showed that they have no plans of giving up, and will be fancying their chances of drawing level.

India were clinical in the first two games, which they have won convincingly – by seven and nine wickets respectively – but a five-wicket loss in the third match kept the series. The visitors were in command in the fourth T20I, but rain played spoilsport as the match was abandoned after South Africa were 130/3 in 15.3 overs.

A win on Saturday will make Harmanpreet and Co the first Indian side to have won two series on a single tour of South Africa. India have also won T20 series in Australia. India dominated the proceedings before they were brought down to earth by the hosts in third match. Harmanpreet has to ensure that there are no slip-ups from here.

Senior player Mithali Raj has done bulk of the scoring for India with consecutive fifties (54, 76) in the first two matches before a rare failure (0) in Johannesburg. Her opening partner Smriti Mandhana (28, 57, 37) has also been in fine form.

In the 3rd T20I, the visitors folded up for just 133 after getting off to a flying start. In the middle-order, Veda Krishnamurthy made 37* and 23 in the two opportunities she got to bat. The pressure is on the Karnataka batter to come good. However, the onus is once again on the top order – Mithali, Mandhana and Harmanpreet – to anchor the Indian innings.

In the bowling department, it remains to be seen if off-spinner Anuja Patil returns to the playing XI, having lost her place in the previous game. She remains India’s top wicket-taker with five scalps. Patil was picked apart by Chloe Tryon and co.

Spinner Poonam Yadav and rookie pacer Pooja Vastrakar too, have done well, having picked up four wickets each so far. Pooja had to fill up the big boots of injured veteran pacer Jhulan Goswami, and the 18-year-old has delivered, taking wickets in each of the first three matches.

The resurgent Proteas

The South African women have failed to match their Indian counterparts but one feels the momentum is firmly with the hosts so far. However, skipper Dane van Niekerk would look to draw inspiration from their performance in the last two games.

Seamer Shabnim Ismail took her first T20I five-wicket haul in the second match, which helped her side to stay alive in the series. Moseline Daniels and Masabata Klaas – who have three and two wickets respectively – have also impressed with the ball.

Opening the innings, skipper Van Niekerk has looked in good nick. However, in the last match, she and Lizelle Lee blasted twin half-centuries to share a 103-run partnership in just 75 balls. That will be India’s biggest threat: South Africa have a number of batters who can change the course of the game in the matter of a few overs.

Squads:

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Mithali Raj, Veda Krishnamurthy, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Anuja Patil, Taniya Bhatia, Nuzhat Parveen Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Rumeli Dhar.

South Africa: Dane van Niekerk (c), Marizanne Kapp, Trisha Chetty, Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Sune Luus, Odine Kirsten, Mignon du Preez, Lizelle Lee, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Raisibe Ntozakhe, Moseline Daniels.