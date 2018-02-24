Roger Federer will not take up a wild card invitation to next week’s Dubai Championships, the event’s tournament director confirmed on Friday, with the new world number one opting for an awards ceremony in Monte Carlo instead.

Tournament director Salah Talhak told local media that 36-year-old Federer, the oldest man to take the top ranking, said the seven-time champion intends to play the event in 2019.

“I understand and I believe whatever’s good for him is good for us. You can’t really push him more,” Talhak told Sport360.

“Had he not won in Rotterdam he would have definitely come here.”

Earlier Friday, Federer tweeted his intention to travel to Monte Carlo next Tuesday to attend the Laureus awards ceremony where he is again a nominee.

“Excited to be heading to Monaco for the @LaureusSport Awards! Good luck to all the Nominees - see you next week #Laureus18,” tweeted the 20-time Grand Slam winner.

Federer cannot lose the world number one spot next week even if old rival Rafael Nadal triumphs in Acapulco.