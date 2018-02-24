India v South Africa, women’s 3rd T20I live: Proteas opt to field first with rain in the air
Live updates
Playing XIs
04:15 pm: “There’s a cloud cover, not sure how much it will affect the match in a T20,” says van Niekerk. “Would have definitely preferred to bowl first as we are playing an extra seamer,” says Harmanpreet Kaur.
Shikha Pandey comes in for Deepti Sharma. Ayabonga Khaka in for Moseline Daniels
04:10 pm: We await further news on teams and such with the broadcast set to begin shortly, but we’ll be surprised to see a on-time start with the covers on.
TOSS
04:00 pm: South Africa have won a crucial toss and have opted to field at Newlands - reportedly some rain in the air! (Seems like bringing cricket to Newlands is a good solution to the drought in Cape Town!)
Preview
03:55 pm: India are perhaps a tad fortunate to be coming into this match without any pressure on them. Harmanpreet Kaur’s bowling attack was taken to the cleaners by South Africa in Centurion before rain stopped proceedings. The match was slowly but steadily slipping into unwinnable territory.
But today is a new day and a big chance at the Newlands for the women to seal a historic double.
03:50 pm: Hello all and welcome to The Field’s live blog of the fifth and final women’s T20I between India and South Africa. It’s not technically a decider, because Harmanpreet Kaur and Co cannot lose the series, leading 2-1, but plenty at stake nonetheless. Promises to be a cracker!