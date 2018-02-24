Aruna Budda Reddy, on Saturday, won the women’s vault bronze medal at the Gymnastics World Cup in Melbourne.

Aruna, 22, scored 13.649 to finish behind Tjasa Kysslef of Slovenia and Emily Whitehead of Australia.

Pranati Nayak, the other Indian in the fray, finished sixth with a score of 13.416.

According to The Times of India, Aruna is a former black belt and Karate trainer. In 2005, she won her first National medal. She, then, finished 14th at the qualification round of the Vault apparatus at the 2014 Commonwealth Games and went one up with a ninth-place finish at the Asian Games. Also, at the 2017 Asian Championships, Aruna finished sixth position on Vault.

Aruna is part of the Indian gymnastics contingent that will participate in the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia.

Ashish Kumar gave the country its first-ever gymnastics medal by winning a bronze at the 2010 Commonwealth Games.

Six years later, at the 2016 Rio Olympics, Dipa Karmakar – the first Indian gymnast to qualify for Olympics in 52 years – missed out on a bronze medal by a narrow margin.