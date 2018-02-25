Former national champion Parupalli Kashyap bagged his first international title in over three years when the 31-year-old defeated Malaysia’s June Wei Cheam 23-21, 21-14 in the men’s singles final of the Austrian Open International Challenge badminton tournament in Basel on Saturday.

The 2014 Commonwealth Games gold medallist who had battled with injuries in the last few years, did not drop a game in the Austrian Open.

However, it was not an easy outing in the final against world number 126 Cheam as the Malaysian youngster kept pace with Kashyap in the first game and the Indian had to save three game points before pocketing the first game.

Hey friends! Happy to win the title here in #Vienna . First title for me this year . Thank you @IndianOilcl @OGQ_India #Gopichandacademy and all my well wishers for the continuous support. 🙏🙏#Austriaopen2018 #international-challenge 🥇🏆🏸 pic.twitter.com/rKjEmfykTY — Parupalli Kashyap (@parupallik) February 24, 2018

Kashyap, who had reached the final of the US Open Grand Prix Gold last year, was in control in the second game and sealed the title in 37 minutes.

Earlier, the world number 44 had hammered Estonia’s Raul Must 21-18, 21-4 in the semifinals.