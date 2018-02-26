Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola defended his decision to wear a yellow ribbon in support of jailed Catalan independence leaders after his side beat Arsenal 3-0 to win the League Cup final on Sunday.

The Football Association on Friday charged Guardiola, saying the symbol sported by the former Barcelona boss on his jacket broke its rules. “Pep Guardiola has been charged for wearing a political message, specifically a yellow ribbon, in breach of the FA’s kit and advertising regulations,” the FA statement said. “He has until 6:00 pm on Monday 5 March 2018 to respond to the charge.”

Following events last year surrounding Catalonia’s bid to break away from Spain, which included a referendum and a proclamation of independence, both deemed illegal, the authorities jailed several leaders of the movement. “If I broke the rules I accept the fine... so I am a human being,” said Catalonia-born Guardiola, who wore a yellow ribbon on his grey jumper in the post-match press conference at Wembley.

“Before I’m a manager I’m a human being, so I’m a person. So I think England knows very well what it means. You did the Brexit, let the people give an opinion, you allow to Scotland to make a referendum about if you want to stay or not so and after people vote. That is what they ask.”

“Everybody’s innocent until the judge proves you are guilty,” he added, saying charges of rebellion and sedition were strong.

“It is always with me, will always be with me until the last because I think it’s not about politicians, it’s about democracy,” added Guardiola, who said he was grateful for a campaign to hand out ribbons to City fans.

The City manager in December explained his stance in response to comments from Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho, who questioned whether the ribbon was within the rules and claimed he would not be allowed to do a similar thing.

The League Cup final victory gave Guardiola his first trophy as City boss but they are almost certain to win the Premier League and are well-placed to reach the Champions League quarter-finals.

‘This trophy is for Manchester City and not me’

Pep Guardiola insisted his first trophy in English football was due to the skill and dedication of his players rather than his coaching magic touch after Sunday’s 3-0 romp past Arsenal in the League Cup final.

Sergio Aguero, Vincent Kompany and David Silva were all on the scoresheet as City lifted the trophy for the fifth time.

It was an impressive statement of intent from Guardiola’s men after a shock FA Cup defeat to lowly Wigan last week ended their bid for an unprecedented quadruple. “It’s important. We’re so happy, and a big congratulations to all of Manchester City, and our fans. This trophy is for Manchester City and not for me,” Guardiola told Sky Sports .

“The first half we were not good, there were a lot of mistakes, in the second half we played with a lot more courage and personality – we were outstanding.”

For Arsenal, it was a poor afternoon with fans leaving Wembley in their droves after Silva added the third goal in the 65th minute. “Arsenal were an absolute disgrace,” former Manchester United star Gary Neville said on Sky Sports as Gunners boss Arsene Wenger came under renewed pressure. “You have to accept being criticised when you lose games,” Wenger said.

“But I believe we have to recover quickly. We got to the final, we lost, so now we have to focus on the next Premier League game.” Next up for Arsenal? A home clash in the Premier League on Thursday – against City.