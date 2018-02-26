Simona Halep has reclaimed the world number one ranking from Australian Open champion Caroline Wozniacki, despite pulling out of last week’s Dubai Championships due to a foot injury. Wozniacki, who was defending more points, was also absent in the United Arab Emirates. Halep is now over 400 points clear of the second-placed Dane.

Garbine Muguruza is third after reaching the semi-finals in Dubai. Dubai champion Elina Svitolina, from Ukraine, remains fourth.

WTA rankings on February 26

1. Simona Halep (ROM) 7,965 pts (+1)

2. Caroline Wozniacki (DEN) 7,525 (-1)

3. Garbiñe Muguruza (ESP) 6,175

4. Elina Svitolina (UKR) 5,480

5. Karolína Plíšková (CZE) 5,080

-Inputs from AFP