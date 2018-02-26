Force India unveiled its new car –VJM11 – for the 2018 season, hours ahead of first testing on Monday. The car has eye-catching and dynamic livery, incorporating last year’s pink, magenta and silver. There is now extra white on the nose-cone, engine cover and rear wing and around the cockpit.

Team’s development driver Nikita Mazepin will run the car first in Monday’s testing while drivers Sergio Perez and Esteban Ocon will take turns to test the new car later in the week.

Chief Operating Officer, Otmar Szafnauer, said, “We worked very closely with BWT to deliver an even stronger identity for the car this year and everybody is really happy with the result.” Technical Director Andrew Green said, “The DNA of the car is still very much that of last year’s car. We took the decision, quite a while ago, that the launch specification of the 2018 car would be based around our understanding of the 2017 car, but with all new structures required by the regulations in place. It is a starting point, a good reference from which to introduce changes quite quickly; it gives our aerodynamics department more time to develop a car for the first race in Australia, rather than having to release parts early for testing.”

After two consecutive fourth place championship finishes, the team remains determined to consolidate its position in 2018.

“I see no reason why we cannot consolidate our position and improve. Yes, Formula One is a very tough and competitive environment, but we are an established team with continuity in all areas of the company. We don’t take anything for granted, but we will be disappointed if we are not fighting for points at every race this year,” said Team Principal, Vijay Mallya.