Mayank Agarwal continued his record-breaking run-scoring form in the domestic season as his 79-ball 90 set up the foundation for Karnataka’s 41-run win against Saurashtra in the final of the Vijay Hazare Trophy in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Karnataka were crowned domestic 50-over competition champions for the third time in five years to cap off a memorable season. The Southern state were runners-up in the Ranji Trophy.

A day after being ignored by the selectors for the T20 tri-series in Sri Lanka, Agarwal let his bat do the talking with a stroke-filled innings. Agarwal, who is enjoying a dream run, was a stand-out performer in Karnataka’s 253 in 45.5 overs.

In reply, Saurashtra could never force the pace as Cheteshwar Pujara’s sedate 94 off 127 balls wasn’t enough to take them beyond 212 in 46.3 overs.

While Pujara got his runs, wickets fell at the other end and the skipper left a bit too much for the rear, as the match ended in disappointment for his side.

Off-spinner Krishnappa Gowtham was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 3 for 27 in 10 overs.

The tournament belonged to Agarwal, who finished with 723 runs in the tournament and a staggering 2141 runs in the season with two tournaments still to go. He hit 11 fours and three sixes in his 79-ball innings.

“It has been a dream run for me. A crazy season. I thank the (Karnataka) selectors for showing faith in me when I was going through a tough time. I feel a lot more confident. Also recently I proposed my girlfriend and she said yes,” a satisfied Agarwal said after the match.

It’s not always easy to concentrate a day after facing disappointment of being overlooked but Agarwal’s batting had no such signs. With skipper Karun Nair (0) and KL Rahul (0) back in the pavilion without troubling the scorers, the pair of Agarwal and Ravikumar Samarth (48) added 136 runs for the third wicket in 21.5 overs.

While there was turn on offer, Agarwal didn’t look in any discomfort against spinners as he lofted left-armer Dharmendra Jadeja (1/56 in 7 overs) over long-off and extra-cover against the turn.

He hit a deft late cut off Dharmendra but the bowler finally got him when he tried another against the turn shot to hole out at long-off, when he could have got a big hundred by going steady.

“I don’t think it was a problem as I can only control what’s there in my hand,” said Agarwal when asked was it difficult to concentrate or motivate for the final.

The only time he looked a bit stiff was when he was asked if MSK Prasad had spoken to him or not.

“Sorry, I won’t comment on this,” was his curt response.

When Saurashtra batted, Pujara and Avi Barot (30) added 62 runs for the third wicket before the latter was out. The tide decisively turned in Karnataka’s favour when Ravindra Jadeja’s indiscreet shot selection – to slog off-spinner Pavan Deshpande against the turn – brought about his downfall.

“We lost too many wickets at the start and that was the problem,” Pujara said after the match.

“The target of 254 was a gettable one. My only advise to the batsmen during middle overs was to play the turning ball cautiously. I firmly believed that in a small ground like Kotla, 100 runs in last 10 overs is chaseable if you have wickets in hand,” he said.

Brief Scores:

Karnataka: 253 in 45.5 overs (Mayank Agarwal 90 off 79 balls, Ravikumar Samarth 48 off 65 balls, Pavan Deshpande 49 off 60 balls, Kamlesh Makvana 4/34).

Saurashtra 212 in 46.3 overs (Cheteshwar Pujara 94 off 127 balls, Krishnappa Gowtham 3/37).