India find themselves in the same group as Rio 2016 Olympic silver medallists Belgium in the Hockey Men’s World Cup taking place in Bhubaneswar from November 28 to December 16, 2018 as the International Hockey Federation (FIH) announced the pools and match schedule for the marquee event in Odisha on Wednesday.

Sixteen teams will take to the field at the Kalinga Stadium in the race for the title. The teams have been split into four groups consisting four teams. Rio 2016 Olympic champions Argentina (WR 2) will compete with New Zealand (WR 9), Spain (WR 8) and France (WR 18), while reigning world champions Australia (WR 1) take on England (WR 7), Ireland (WR 10) and China (WR 17) in Pool B.

Belgium (WR 3) will compete in Pool C alongside hosts India (WR 6), Canada (WR 11) and South Africa (WR 15). Pool D consists Netherlands, Germany, Pakistan and Malaysia.

Two matches will be played every day at 5pm and 7pm Indian Standard Time.

India will face South Africa in their opener on November 28 followed by Belgium on December 2 and Canada on December 8.

A first place finish in each pool will guarantee a berth in the quarterfinals, with the second and third place finishers in each pool needing to win a cross-over match, which will be played on Monday 10 and Tuesday 11 December, in order to reach the last eight. The last eight fixtures will take place on Wednesday 12 and Thursday 13 December.

Following a rest day on Friday 14 December, the event semifinals will be played on Saturday 15 December, with the bronze medal and the showpiece Final scheduled for Sunday 16 December.

Pool A: Argentina, New Zealand, Spain and France

Pool B: Australia, England, Ireland and China

Pool C: Belgium, India, Canada and South Africa

Pool D: Netherlands, Germany, Malaysia and Pakistan

