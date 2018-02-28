The Board of Control for Cricket in India have cleared the decks for the Decision Review System to be used for the upcoming Indian Premier League season, The Indian Express reported.

The board has famously been against the use of the system since its inception. Their contention is that the system is not foolproof.

The system has been in use in India since England’s tour two years ago. This is the first time that the DRS will be used in the franchise-based league.

The report added that a training session was conducted late last year for 10 domestic umpires on the use of DRS. The briefing was conducted by former Australia pacer Paul Reiffel, who is an international umpire now. The same set of umpires will officiate during the upcoming IPL.

“Indian domestic cricket doesn’t use the DRS system till date. As local umpires are being hired for the IPL, the board had called us to be briefed about the system. We were told that the board will be using DRS in IPL,” an umpire who attended the session said.

The system is currently being used in the ongoing Pakistan Super League.