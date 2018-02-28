A day after being named captain of the India ‘A’ team for the Deodhar Trophy, star spinner R Ashwin on Wednesday was ruled out of the tournament with a ‘niggling issue’, a release from the BCCI stated.

The All-India Senior Selection Committee has decided to include Shahbaz Nadeem as the replacement. The selectors have named Ankit Bawne as captain of the India ‘A’ team and suggested that Akshdeep Nath will move to India ‘B’ squad to facilitate the change.

Ashwin was one of the prominent selection in Deodhar Trophy as most of the others were performers in the just-concluded National One Day Championships.

Squads

India A: Ankit Bawne (captain), Prithvi Shaw, Unmukt Chand, Shubman Gill, Ricky Bhui, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan (wk), Krunal Pandya, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep saini, Basil Thampi, Kulwant Khejroliya, Rohit Rayudu, Shahbaz Nadeem.

India B: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Abhimanyu Easwaran, , Manoj Tiwary, Siddhesh Lad, Kona Bharat (wk), Jayant Yadav, Dharmedra jadeja, Hanuma Vihari, Siddarth kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, Harshal Patel, Umesh Yadav, Rajat Patidar, Akshdeep Nath.