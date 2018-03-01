Arjun Tendulkar, son of batting legend Sachin, won’t be participating in the inaugural T20 Mumbai League, according to media reports on Thursday.

According to the report in Mumbai Mirror, Arjun, 18, a left-arm pacer, is working on his bowling action and Tendulkar wants his son to complete the process.

“There’s no issue with his fitness or any such thing. He wants to be perfect with his remodelled action,” Mirror quoted an unnamed source.

The senior Tendulkar is the brand ambassador of the tournament which will be held at the Wankhede from March 11 to 21.

According to Times of India, Arjun has been working on the new action since January and took his father’s advice on whether to play in the tournament or opt out.

“From January 8, Arjun has been working on his bowling action. This is the time to do it since the season has just finished. Right now, he’s at a stage where he’s looking to remodel his action. He was slightly confused that would he have bowled with a new action or stick to the old one, if he had played, and consulted his father about it. He felt that it would be too soon to bowl with a remodelled action, because he hadn’t even started bowling properly (with the new action),” the source was quoted as saying.

“Tendulkar advised that if he wasn’t ready to compete, then he shouldn’t play in the league. The batting great felt that the tournament was a stage for him to perform, and not rectify his action. For him, it was important that Arjun takes one step at a time, and plays only when he’s confident about his new action. Arjun is after all, just 18, and has a long way to go. He then informed the MCA officials today about it,” the source added.

As per Mumbai Cricket Association’s rules for the tournament, each team can have up to three current or former Ranji players, three List A players and the rest of the squad should consist of emerging and developing players of Mumbai.

The report claims that a list of 900 players has been sent to the franchises and each of them has been asked to submit a list of 60 players for the auction. Between 200 and 250 players will be auctioned and each team will be allowed to have a squad of 16-20 players. The salary purse is Rs 35 lakhs.

Former Indian players including Vinod Kambli and Balwinder Singh Sandhu are in the fray to become the franchises’ coaches, Mirror added.