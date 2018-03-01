Vinesh Phogat clinched India’s first silver medal at the ongoing Asian Wrestling Championship in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan after a tough 2-3 loss in the final of the 50kg category (freestyle) against China’s Chun Lei on Thursday.

This was India’s third medal from the event after Greco-Roman wrestlers Harpreet Singh and Rajender Kumar clinched bronze earlier. This was also Vinesh’s second consecutive silver medal at the continental event, after she her impressive run to the podium last year in New Delhi on her comeback from a major knee injury.

Vinesh came into the final in Bishkek high on confidence after narrowly edging out Japan’s Yuki Irie after the scores were tied 4-4. The final, however, turned out to be bit of a damp squib for the most part with both wrestlers preferring to wait for the other to commit a mistake. The only point in the first round went to the Chinese after a passivity warning for Vinesh.

The Indian, however, started the second half much brighter when facing a second passivity warning. She took the attack to the Chinese wrestler and with a little over minute and a half left took a 2-1 lead.

Lei fought back almost immediately and despite sharp defensive play by the Indian to ward off a series of attacks, the former took a 3-2 lead with under a minute left on the clock. With screams of “chal Vinesh, attack, attack” towards the end from her coaches, the Haryana girl could not find a finishing move. In the end, she paid for a sluggish start in her attempt to go one better from last year.

Vinesh started the day by defeating Hyungjoo Kim of South Korea in the qualification round, and sealing a berth in the quarter-finals. The Indian was in top form and defeated Marina Zakshevskaya by a comprehensive 12-3 margin and entered the last four. She prevailed in the semis after coming out on top in an engaging tactical battle.

The 23-year-old’s win in the final four was all the more impressive considering that Irie has been in top form going into the tournament. In the Japanese Championship in December last year, she defeated 2017 world champion Yui Susaki and 2016 Olympic champion Eri Tosaka.