Grandmaster SP Sethuraman defeated GM Victor Bologan with black pieces in the final round to finish second in the prestigious Aeroflot Open Chess tournament in Moscow on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old, who started the tournament with a starting rank of 15, registered five victories and three draws in the Open A section to finish with 6.5 points along with Dmitry Gordievsky but took the silver thanks to a better tie-break score.

Sethuraman had a chance of clinching the title in the final round had overnight leader Vladislav Kovalev had slipped. But the Belarus GM was happy to play out a quick draw in the final round to take the title with 7 points.

And just like that, @sethuramanchess is no. 4 in India after @vishy64theking , @HariChess , and Vidit @viditchess! Of course, lots more to come from him and those just behind him. Congratulations Sethu, you really deserve this.



Among the other Indians in fray, second seed Vidit Gujarathi played out eight draws and managed just one win to finish 35th on five points from a possible nine. Krishnan Sasikiran, junior world championship bronze medallist Aravindh Chithambaram and Karthikeyan Murali finished with identical score but were placed above Gujarathi due to be better tie-break score.