Wrestler Sushil Kumar has shot down reports that he is considering retirement after the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast next month. The double Olympic medallist insisted that he will try out for the Asian Games later this year as well as the World Championships before taking any decision.

“I am not going anywhere. All those who are talking about my impending retirement after the CWG, let me set the record straight. I will be appearing for the trials for the Asian Games and will also compete for a place in the squad for the Worlds. This year I will play both the events and then take a call on my future.” Sushil told The Times of India.

He also said that he is ready to take on his bitter rivals in the 74kg category, Praveen Rana and Jitender, in the trials. “I am ready to face Rana, Jitender or whoever comes my way,” he added.

The 34-year-old was mired in controversy when he won the senior nationals after getting three walkovers and now faces an inquiry over his role in the fracas between his supporters and Rana. Right now, the wrestler is recovering from injury which forced him to miss the PWL and Asian Championships and said he didn’t want to make it worse in preparation for CWG.

“My body is holding up well. I am fitter than ever before. I am recovering well from my knee injury I didn’t want to aggravate it keeping the CWG in mind. I will soon leave for a training stint in Georgia before flying straight to Gold Coast,” he added.

He also said that he will be funding his own training in Gerogia as he is no longer under the Target Olympic Podium (TOP) scheme which entitles top athletes to get some monetary assistance from the Sports Minsitry.