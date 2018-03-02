In an uncanny turn of events, every runner competing the heat for the 400m event at the World Indoor Championships were disqualified after four athletes who finished the race had run of their lane while one was red carded for a false start.

Grenada’s Bralon Taplin, the world’s fastest man over 400 metres this year, was one of the runners competing in the heat. He crossed the line in 46.37 seconds and should have qualified for the semi-finals comfortably.

Jamaica’s Steven Gayle, Latvia’s Austris Karpinskis and Alonzo Russell from the Bahamas were the others to be disqualified. Qatar’s Abdalelah Haroun was ruled out after a false start.

The decisions are subject to appeal.