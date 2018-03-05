Calum MacLeod struck a magnificent 157 not out as Scotland stunned Afghanistan by seven wickets in their opening 2019 World Cup qualifier at Bulawayo on Sunday.

Afghanistan, one of the pre-tournament favourites to qualify, made 255 all out batting first, but MacLeod hammered 23 fours and a six in his blistering 146-ball knock to lead Scotland to victory with 16 deliveries remaining.

Hosts Zimbabwe lead the early Group B table, though, after their 116-run thrashing of Nepal, while the United Arab Emirates and Ireland got off to winning starts in Group A against Papua New Guinea and the Netherlands respectively.