The FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC match was the all-crucial shoot-out – the winner would progress to be the fourth team into the semi-finals.

Indian Super League season 4’s best attack was up against the best defence, the season’s top scorers against the league’s most frugal team, Sergio Lobera’s strike force against Steve Coppell’s sturdy backline, this was going to be a hotly-contested match at Jamshedpur’s Furnace.

But as we were set for a dramatic decider on Sunday, early red card drama and heat-of-the-moment decisions all but sealed the fate of the match. Goa went on to notch a 3-0 win against a 10-man Jamshedpur. Goa, themselves, were reduced to 10 men in the second half but the early advantage was crucial.

In an ill-tempered clash, Goa’s numeric advantage trumped. But it was not undeserving as the team scored 12 goals in the last three games and kept their only two clean sheets to finish third on the points table and storm into the playoffs. The third place means they also avoid red-hot Bengaluru FC in the semis.

Here are the three biggest talking points from Sunday’s match.

Goalkeeper gaffe

There was a massive setback for the hosts in only the eighth minute as goalkeeper Subrata Paul got a red card for handling the ball outside the box. Being reduced to 10-men inside the opening eight minutes with the inexperienced Sanjiban Ghosh, who hasn’t played a single minute this season, was all but the last straw for the ISL debutants.

They had started strong on the ball but the red card meant that they had to readjust the goalposts in the crucial game. The solid defense of Andre Bikey and Tiri made sure that Goa could not capitalise on all their chanced but a ball possession ratio of 69% and 83% successful passing tells the tale.

Incidentally, in what is perhaps an unprecedented circumstance, the Goan goalkeeper got his marching orders too, for the same offence of handling the ball in the 75th. While this did not have much bearing on the game, it could prove vital in the semi-final

Coro, the hero of Goa goal fest

Ferran Corominas has been the talisman for Goa this season with 18 goals in 18 matches but the bigger factor for the prolific team has been the Spanish combination of Coro and Manuel Lanzarote, who has scored 12.

On an evening where Coro scored a brace and Lanza chipped in late, the flair these two bring to the ISL was there for all to see. The Gaurs have played free-flowing football against moist teams but the challenge has been to sustain it in the face of a strong defence, such as the Jamshedpur. Consider this statistic: Goa had 641 passes to JFC’s 215 but the hosts made 19 interceptions to Goa’s 6.

But the only man to actually break this was the league’s top-scorer. In the 29th minute, Coro met a Seriton cross and had a clear path as he tapped it in past Ghosh. Five minutes after half-time, he doubles his tally

He broke the trap, received a long ball with a deft first touch and then just eased it into the net as the inexperienced goalkeeper faltered Who feeds him the ball? Lanza of course! It was a great first touch and a smart finish, once again showing that you give Coro and inch, he will get a goal, especially with Lanza on his flank.

Lanzarote scored the third goal in the 70th for good measure, to ensure that Goa’s record at the league highest scorers’ with 42 goals stands bold with seven goals ahead of the closest competitor.

Tempers flare in the furnace

Jamshedpur FC, one of the two new teams this season, would be disappointed in the loss and the manner in which it all went down in the decider. The skewed ratio aside, it was a couple of bad calls that really affected

Jamshedpur got four yellow cards a red, but the frustration was pouring over in an increasingly physical game. The hosts kept pushing forward despite being a man down with Isu Azuka constantly trying to create chances.

But in the action-packed first half with a red card, three yellows and a goal, the massive scuffle in the 33rd between overshadowed some of the football action. The players almost came to blows over Jahouh being felled by7 Jerry. It was perhaps not intentional, but Tiri was then shoved by some Goa players starting the scarp. Lobera and the team were livid but there were no cards and the resultant free kick just sailed over the posts. A similar scrap started in the 79th with the players coming to as the ill-tempered clash got worse, with only a yellow.

This was not the end Jamshedpur would have wanted to their first season, and they will look to come stronger.