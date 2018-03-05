Indian pair Kona Tarun and Saurabh Sharma on Sunday clinched the Jamaica International series men’s doubles title, beating local pair Gareth Henry and Samuel O’Brien Ricketts 21-17, 21-17 in a match that lasted for 33 minutes.

En route to the final, the 108 ranked men’s doubles pair crushed the Peruvian duo Jose Guevara and Daniel La Torre Regal 21-5, 21-8 in a lopsided contest that lasted just for 23 minutes.

Meanwhile, in Harleem, Netherlands junior doubles pair Dhruv Kapila and Krishna Prasad Garga finished second only to China’s Weikeng Liang and Shang Yichen, after a 21-20, 21-16 defeat in a 36-minute final at the Dutch juniors.

The Gopichand academy products had reached the final of the tournament in the previous edition too.

In their last-four match, Kapila and Garga raced to a comfortable 21-16, 21-8 victory against Japanese pair Hiroki Midorikawa and Hiroki Nakayama. Kapila and Garga had earlier accounted for yet another easy win in the earlier round, dispatching French pair Fabien Delrue and William Villeger 21-8, 21-8 in a 27-minute encounter.

Earlier, winners Weikeng Liang and Shang Yichen had eliminated India another doubles pair, Vishnu Vardhan and Saikrishna Sai Kumar in the quarter-finals. Prasad also bowed out of the mixed doubles event with UK Mithula in the third round with a 15-21, 21-17, 11-21 loss against Indonesia’s Leo Rolly Carnado and Metya Inayah Cindiani.