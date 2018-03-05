Karnataka pulled off a narrow six-run victory over India ‘B’ to start their campaign on a winning note in the Deodhar Trophy on Monday. Batting first after winning the toss, Karnataka scored 296/8 in the allotted 50 overs. Ravikumar Samarth top-scored for Karnataka with a brisk 117 as the Vijay Hazare Trophy winners closed in on 300 at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Stadium.

Manoj Tiwary slammed 120 to anchor the India ‘B’ chase, but his wicket in the 42nd over triggered a collapse that saw the team being held at 290/9 in 50 overs.

India ‘B’ was reduced to 23/3 in the seventh over and then 108/4, but a century partnership between Bengal skipper Tiwary and Mumbai’s Siddhesh Lad brought the team back into the game.

However, India ‘B’ lost their way after Tiwary was sent back by leg-spinner Shreyas Gopal, and even Lad could not help his team cross the line. Tiwary’s knock was laced with 10 boundaries and four sixes, while Lad found the fence six times.

Gopal was the most successful bowler for Karnataka with figures of 3/29, while off-spinner Krishnappa Gowtham took the wicket of Lad at a crucial juncture.

M Prasidh Krishna picked up two wickets, including that of Hanuma Vihari, whose 76-ball 95 guided India ‘B’ to an eight-wicket win over India ‘A’ in the tournament’s opening match on Sunday.