The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has asked it’s member units to stay away from all meetings organised by the Sports Authority of India over Khelo India Programme until further notice.

In a letter written to all member units, IOA president Dr. Narinder Dhruv Batra called for a meeting of all member units do discuss issues related to Khelo India and SAI’s Guidelines on Talent Search and Development.

“I will strongly recommend that no member unit of IOA should meet with SAI/MYAS for anything concerning Khelo India Programme until the real intentions of the present set up in SAI/MYAS becomes abundantly clear to us. For normal routine NSF issue plus LTDP please carry on with your meetings with SAI/MYAS,” he said in the mail, a copy of which is with The Field.

Batra insisted that SAI and Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) were resorting to divide and rule tactics and member units should not allow SAI/MYAS to interfere in NSF’s independence and autonomy.

In his communication with the member units, Batra has also shared a chain mail between him and Khelo India CEO and Deputy Director-General SAI, Sandeep Pradhan, over the formation of the Khelo India’s High Powered Committee for Talent Identification and the guidelines for the same and his response to the concerned officer stating that he would only communicate henceforth with Director General, SAI, Secretary Sports or above.

IOA and SAI have been at loggerheads over allocation of resources for the program ever since the inaugural Khelo India School Games were held in New Delhi in January-February.

“Some NSF’s feel that Khelo India is a waste of resources and a duplication of efforts. Many hold their own junior tournaments in addition to the national School Games conducted by the SGFI (School Games Federation of India). Much of the talent that comes through these meets get shortlisted for funding and many names coincided with the names that were on the Khelo India list. In such a case, what was the point of shelling out so much money?,” said a source who has been closely involved in the discussions.

While the Sports Ministry has spent considerable amount of money on Khelo India and made an enhanced budgetary provision for the next year’s edition, many feel that the NSF budget are being compromised.

Batra and Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore recently expressed conflicting opinions on the funding of IOA and national federations.

While Rathore asked the IOA and sports federation’s to become “financially independent” and look to generate their own revenue, the IOA president felt that no sports body can afford to send players for multi sports events without the financial support of the Ministry.

The Field also reached out to Neelam Kapur, DG, SAI for a response on the same but were unable to contact her. This story shall be updated as and when a response is received.