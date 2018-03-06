Nidahas Trophy, India v Sri Lanka, live: Dhawan stabilises after Lanka’s early double strike
A new-look India take on Sri Lanka for the first match of the Nidahas T20 series. To join the conversation, send an email to fieldfeedback@scroll.in. We’ll feature your comments in the live blog.
Live updates
End of Over 6: IND 40/2 India now look settled and Pandey is now using his bottom hand at will. No risks from Dhawan here but he continues to use the sweep shot effectively against Dhananjaya. Just five singles from the over.
End of Over 5: IND 35/2 Respite for India as Dhawan eases the pressure with a couple of boundaries. The first one has the Dhawan opening the face of the bat and running the ball to the fence, beating the dive of Dhananjaya. The second one is a first-rate snorter by Chameera, which takes Dhawan by surprise, but the ball still manages to beat the short third-man fielder and runs to the fence. Manish Pandey continues to show a penchant for quick singles while Pradeep loses his way as the over progresses. Pandey ends his misery by bashing the ball to the long on boundary. 17 from it and India are in the contest for the first time.
End of Over 4: IND 18/2 Spin is introduced through Akila Dhananjaya and he instantly has Dhawan in trouble. The opener doesn’t connect with the sweep and there is an almighty appeal from the Lankans, which is turned down by the umpire. The ball was slightly missing leg. Dhawan does connect one during the fourth ball of the over, a short one that is pulled to the fence for a boundary. The batsmen then run a smart brace after Dhawan flicks one to deep mid-wicket. He keeps strike. Eight from the over.
End of Over 3: IND 10/2 This is not easy for Manish Pandey as Chameera is bowling an inspired spell here and his team is in trouble. He beats him with a slow delivery outside the off-stump and follows that up with a ferocious bouncer. The Indian batsman continues to look awkward as he decides against taking risks in the over, which produced just a solitary run.
End of Over 2: IND 9/2 Nuwan Pradeep to bowl the second over. A couple of singles to start proceedings and Raina also gets off the mark. Dhawan charges down the track in the third delivery and manages to beat the mid-off fielder (just about) and the ball rolls into the boundary ropes. The opener then plays a confident pull shot for a single....and calamity off the last ball. Suresh Raina is castled trying to make room expecting a short delivery and ends up looking silly as Pradeep deceives him with a yorker. What a start for the hosts!
Raina b Pradeep 1 (3)
End of Over 1: IND 2/1 Shikhar Dhawan gets off strike with a flick on the leg side. Suresh Raina faces the last ball of the over and it’s another dot as he can’t piece the gap beyond the point fielder.
IND 1/1 in 0.4 Overs: Pacer Dushmanta Chameera starts proceedings. It’s a full ball pitched on off-stump, which Rohit Sharma drives to cover. No run. The second delivery is pitched much straighter and it’s two dots in a row. Bit of bounce in the third and Chammera slips after his delivery stride, another dot ball.....and India are off the mark through a wayward slow wide ball outside the leg stump....WICKET! Rohit Sharma departs and Jeevan Mendis takes a fine diving catch running backwards from mid-off. Dream start for the Lankans. The Indian captain simply did not get the elevation on that one.
Rohit Sharma c Jeevan Mendis b Chameera 0 (4)
India have dominated recent T20 meetings between the two sides. The match is all set to get under way:
On first look, it seems as though India are a bowler short. Big game for Vijay Shankar. It is also interesting to see Dinesh Karthik and Rishabh Pant make their way into the side.
Sri Lanka playing XI: Upul Tharanga, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal (c), Kusal Perera, Dasun Shanaka, Thisara Perera, Jeevan Mendis, Akila Dhananjaya, Dushmanta Chameera, Nuwan Pradeep
Playing XI: Tamil Nadu boys Washington Sundar and Vijay Shankar make their way into the side. The latter will be making his debut. Jaydev Unadkat and Shardul Thakur will lead the pace attack. Rishabh Pant has also made his way into the XI while Dinesh Karthik will be keeping wickets.
Toss: Sri Lanka have opted to bowl first. Little surprise there as the Premadasa track looks a belter and they will be fancying their chances chasing.
Hello and welcome to the live updates of the inaugural match of the Nidahas Trophy between India and Sri Lanka. Despite fielding a second-string squad, which has seen the likes of Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, pacers Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah, and Hardik Pandya rested, India still start out as favourites. With Rohit Sharma, who also captains the team, and Shikhar Dhawan in the side, they should be fancying their chances.
It also remains to be seen if Deepak Hooda makes his debut. He was picked in the side after establishing himself as one of the leading batsmen in the domestic circuit in this format. Axar Patel and 18-year-old Washington Sundar are the spinners but don’t forget wily Suresh Raina’s abilities with the ball. Yuzvendra Chahal will be leading the line. Kuldeep Yadav misses out due to injury.
As for Sri Lanka, they have a lot to prove and the good part is, they know how their opponents work. Home advantage may not particularly weigh heavily in their favour as they lost each and every game, across formats, against India last year. The Lankans also miss some key names in Angelo Mathews and all-rounder Asela Gunaratne. But.....as Rohit said, T20 is like the Premier League or a box or chocolates (whatever analogy suits you) – you never know what you are going to get.