Indian shuttlers Arjun MR and Ramchandran Shlok entered the main draw of the men’s doubles at the German Open after defeating Thailand’s Inkarat Apisuk and Tanupat Viriyangkura in straight games in the qualifiers on Monday.

Arjun and Ramchandran beat the duo 21-15, 21-16 in a lop-sided contest.

The duo, however, will face a tough task when they clash with top seeded Japanese pair of Takeshi Kamura and Keigo Sonoda on Tuesday.

In the main draw, Manu Attri and B Sumeeth Reddy will take on Danish qualifiers Kasper Antonsen and Niclas Nohr in men’s doubles.

Subhankar Dey will fight it out against Hong Kong’s Wing Ki Vincent in men’s singles, while mixed doubles combo of Pranaav Jerry Chopra and N Sikki Reddy will square off against Taiwanese qualifiers Chang Ko-Chi and Cheng Chi Ya.