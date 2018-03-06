India’s latest golfing sensation Shubhankar Sharma has accepted an invitation to compete in the 2018 Masters, the tournament website confirmed on Tuesday.

Sharma, who has won twice on the European Tour this season, emerged as a star last week at the World Golf Championships in Mexico, where he was the 54-hole leader before finishing ninth. He is currently ranked 66th in the world.

The 21-year-old will thus play his first Major championship. He will also be the fourth Indian to play in the Masters, after Jeev Milkha Singh, Arjun Atwal and Anirban Lahiri. The event tees off on April 5 and will go on till April 8.

“Golf is a global game, and throughout our history we have extended invitations to deserving international players not otherwise qualified,” said Fred Ridley, chairman of the Masters and Augusta National Golf Club. “As his results have proven, Shubhankar Sharma is a remarkable young player, and we look forward to welcoming him to Augusta National in April.”

Sharma won titles at the Joburg Open in December and the Maybank Championship in February and is enjoying a great start to the season.