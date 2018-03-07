The semi-final stage of Indian Super League 2017/18 season will witness the introduction of the ‘away goal’ rule.

The ‘away goal’ rule will come into effect at the end of normal playing time during the second leg. If the aggregate goal difference between the two teams is zero, then the team that scored more away goals would be declared the winner of the tie.

Team A (home) beats Team B (away) by 2-1 in the first leg and Team B (home) beats Team A (away) 3-2 in the second leg – the goal difference over two legs is zero (aggregate score of 4-4). In this case Team A qualifies for the final as it scored 2 away goals compared to Team B which scored 1 away goal.

If both teams have scored an equal number of goals over two legs of semi-final such that even the away goals scored are equal at the end of regulation period of second leg , the game will go into extra time.

The away goal rule will not apply in the extra time and the team that scores more goals in the extra time will be declared the winners. If both teams score no goals/equal number of goals in extra time, the winner would be decided on penalties.

The semi-finals will be played from March 7 to 13 between debutant Bengaluru FC, former champion Chennaiyin FC, FC Goa and FC Pune City on a home and away format. FC Pune City will take on Bengaluru FC on March 7 at home while FC Goa will face arch rivals Chennayin FC in Goa on March 10 in the first leg of semifinals.

Second leg with be the reverse fixture on March 11 and March 13, respectively.