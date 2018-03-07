India cricket Mohammed Shami’s wife Hasin Jahan has accused him of assault and having extramarital affairs, The Times of India reported.

Jahan took to Facebook to post screenshots of text messages allegedly sent by Shami to various women. The post also included photographs of the women and their phone numbers.

Jahan reportedly read the messages on a phone which was allegedly hidden in the 27-year-old cricketer’s car.

Jahan alleged that Shami and his family members were “torturing” and had even “attempted to kill her”.

She is now planning to take legal action against the India cricketer and his family members. The report added that she had already informed the police in Uttar Pradesh earlier this year.

Shami is currently playing in the Deodhar Trophy in Dharamsala.