Delhi Daredevils on Wednesday appointed former India batsman Gautam Gambhir as their captain for the upcoming 2018 Indian Premier League season.

One of India’s most celebrated opening batsmen, Gambhir is returning to play for Delhi Daredevils after a gap of eight years.

“It is a huge honour to once again captain DD,” Gambhir said. “To get this responsibility is a way for me to give back to the sport in the city. I firmly believe that with the players currently involved we have the makings of a very good side,” he added.

Gambhir said he was looking forward to working with former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting, who is the head coach of the Delhi franchise.

“The potential of this group of players is immense and it is now up to us to turn that potential into consistent performances. It is also going to be great to work in unison with Ricky, an absolute champion himself,” Gambhir added.

‘Gambhir’s outward confidence will inspire team’

Ponting too heaped praise on the former India opener, stating that Gambhir’s outward confidence would help inspire the team.

“Gauti (Gautam Gambhir) has been a leader for a very long time,” Ponting said. “He has always proven himself to be one of the top leaders during his stint with other sides in the IPL. He has a big personality, but it is the drive behind the outward confidence which I think will inspire the rest of the team.

“He has the respect of the dressing room and the franchise is proud to have him as our captain. I would like to congratulate him on the appointment and wish him, all the very best.”

Delhi Daredevils chief executive confirmed that the skipper and coach were on the same page.

“I had maintained post the auction that Gauti (Gambhir) has unfinished business with the franchise,” Dua said. “He was the second highest scorer during the last IPL. But above all, he is a leader, so this appointment was an easy choice. Both Ricky (Ponting) and Gauti have spoken to each other. I am glad that they are both on the same page,” he added.

Squad

Captain: Gautam Gambhir

Batsmen: Jason Roy, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer, Manjot Kalra, Colin Munro

Wicket-keepers: Rishabh Pant, Naman Ojha

All-rounders: Chris Morris, Glenn Maxwell, Vijay Shankar, Daniel Christian, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Jayant Yadav

Fast bowlers: Kagiso Rabada, Mohammad Shami, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Sayan Ghosh

Spinners: Amit Mishra, Shahbaz Nadeem, Rahul Tewatia, Abhishek Sharma, Sandeep Lamichhane

Support staff: Ricky Ponting (Head Coach); James Hopes (Bowling Coach); Pravin Amre, Sridharan Sriram (Assistant coaches); Subhadeep Ghosh (Fielding coach); Paul Close (Physio); Rajinikanth Sivagnanam (Fitness Coach).