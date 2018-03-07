India’s Muskan Kirar won the compound gold at the Archery Asia Cup stage 1 underway in Bangkok on Wednesday.

Kirar beat Malaysia’s Zakaria Nadhirah 139-136 in the final.

The 17-year-old’s dream run began with a comfortable win over Chinese Taipei’s Lo Chao-Wen 142-133 in the opening stage.

The fourth seed then managed to edge out Zhexenbinova Adel 145-142 in the last 16 stage before eliminating Indonesia’s Yurike Pereira 147-138 in the quarter-final. She then went onto down top seed 148-144 against Malaysia’s Mat Nurfatehah in a keenly-fought semi-final clash.

Among the other Indians in stage 1, Yashwi Upadhyay, second seed Divya Dhayal, and Hiwrale Mrinal Anil bowed out at the quarter-finals.