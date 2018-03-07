Sutlan Azlan Shah Cup, as it happened: India produce five-star effort to trounce Malaysia
First win on the cards? Young team India will look to convert good performances into full three points as they take on hosts Malaysia.
India will now face Ireland in their final match of the round robin stage. India can still make it to the final if other results go their way. They are even in contention for the bronze medal match. Everything will be clear on Friday. Stay tuned for a live blog which will take place at 3:30pm.
End of the match; India 5 Malaysia 1: A splendid performance by India today. Brilliant showing by the entire team. They register their first win of the tournament as they beat the hosts 5-1.
After 14 minutes in the fourth quarter; India 5 Malaysia 1: PC to Malaysia. Can they score their second goal despite the drubbing by India? No they can’t. But they get another PC owing to a foul by India. But they fail to convert it.
After 14 minutes in the fourth quarter; India 5 Malaysia 1: India will be mighty proud of their performance tonight. Sardar Singh has led from the front with other senior players stepping up.
After 12 minutes in the fourth quarter; India 5 Malaysia 1: Another PC for India as Malaysia have seem to have lost the plot here. India have converted zero out of three chances. They don’t convert but do score on the rebound as Gurjant gets his second of the night. Coach Sjoerd Marijne is a happy man.
After 9 minutes in the fourth quarter; India 4 Malaysia 1: Ramandeep scores his third goal of the tournament. A brilliant pass by Sumit there and clever chip by the striker. India have made 16 circle entries today.
After 7 minutes in the fourth quarter; India 3 Malaysia 1: India are in the driver’s seat here. They have a two-goal advantage and are on their way to register their first win of the tournament. India win yet another PC and it is the usual story. They fail to convert. An issue they have to address.
After 3 minutes in the fourth quarter; India 3 Malaysia 1: Sumit Kumar scores as India make it 3-1. Brilliant all around play. Sardar Singh and Ramandeep Singh show their class in the counter-attack as they setup Sumit for the goal.
After 2 minutes in the fourth quarter; India 2 Malaysia 1: Malaysia get a PC. Can they convert. Their second of the match. They converted the first. A brilliant save by Karkera this time to deny Malaysia. A brilliant showing by the young man.
End of the third quarter; India 2 Malaysia 1: Another 15 minutes to go and if things stay as they are then India will register their first win of the tournament as both teams head into the final break.
After 11 minutes in the third quarter; India 2 Malaysia 1: PC of India. Can they convert? Amit Rohidas and Varun Kumar step up. Three saves by the Malaysia goalkeeper before Gurjant Singh scores on the rebound the give India the lead.
After seven minutes in the third quarter; India 1 Malaysia 1: Malaysia have made 22 interceptions compared to India’s 17. Plus the hosts have had seven shots at goal compared to four by India. Clearly Malaysia are having a better third quarter.
After 2 minutes in the third quarter; India 1 Malaysia 1: First PC for Malaysia and they convert. Krishan Pathak fails to save it. Faizal Saari puts Malaysia on level terms.
After 2 minutes in the third quarter; India 1 Malaysia 0: The hosts have come out with an aggressive approach. India have to defend well here and look to score on the counter-attack. Sardar and the rest of the midfield have to play deep.
After the end of the second quarter; India 1 Malaysia 0: Advantage India at the end of half time. But barely. India need to score a couple or else Malaysia will get the equaliser given the type of game they are playing out there.
After 13 minutes in the second quarter; India 1 Malaysia 0: Without Suraj Karkera India would have conceded at least three goals tonight. He has made a huge difference. Malaysia are doing everything required to get the equaliser.
After 10 minutes in the second quarter; India 1 Malaysia 0: India making use of the space they are getting in the midfield as Malaysia are pressing deep. Gurjant Singh is looking menacing out there today. Penalty corner to India. The first of the match. Can they convert? Nope they can’t.
After 7 minutes in the second quarter; India 1 Malaysia 0: India could have doubled their lead but Ramandeep Singh misses the ball all together. Great counter-attack by India. However, once again finishing seems to be a problem.
After 2 minutes in the second quarter; India 1 Malaysia 0: Dipsan Tirkey gets a green card as India go down to 10 men for two minutes. Can Malaysia score an equaliser in this period? They are looking to score.
End of the first quarter; India 1 Malaysia 0: It has started raining as India go into the second quarter with a one goal lead. Malaysia have had their chances in front of goal, but to no avail.
After 13 minutes in the first quarter; India 1 Malaysia 0: India look in complete control. Suraj Karkera has been exceptional in front of goal today. He has pulled out some amazing saves to deny Malaysia.
After ten minutes in the first quarter; India 1 Malaysia 0: India score their first goal of the match with Shailanand Lakra scoring his second goal of the tournament.
After eight minutes in the first quarter; India 0 Malaysia 0: India have had 71% in the opposition’s half. India come close to getting their first goal of the match. But the Malaysia defenders stand tall.
After five minutes in the first quarter; India 0 Malaysia 0: Both teams locked in a midfield battle. India’s defence has improved vastly over the course of the tournament.
After two minutes in the first quarter; India 0 Malaysia 0: Weather is expected to play a spoilsport today. India need to win today if they are to remain in medal contention. SK Uthappa is missing from the midfield. He seemed to have pulled a hamstring during the Australia clash yesterday.
Here is India’s starting XI.
05:50pm: Malaysia on the other hand have had a decent run in the tournament so far. They beat Ireland 4-1 in their opening encounter. However, in the second match, they were beaten 3-1 by Australia. But they came back stronger to stun Olympic champions Argentina 2-1 and now sit on the third spot in the table with six points.
05:45pm: India have had a dismal run in the tournament. They lost to Argentina 3-2 followed by a 1-1 draw against defending champions England. They were outclassed by Australia 4-2 on Tuesday. India clearly need to get their act together.
05:30 pm: Hello and welcome to The Field’s live blog of India v Malaysia at the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup hockey tournament in Ipoh, Malaysia. Sardar Singh-led India are looking for their first win in the tournament and have lost two out of the three matches so far. Malaysia are third on the table with six points while India are fifth with one point.