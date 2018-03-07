ISL 2018 semi-final 1st leg Pune City vs Bengaluru FC Live: Can hosts snap Blues’ winning run?
FC Pune City and Bengaluru FC are in the semi-final stage for the first time. Can the hosts make home advantage count? To join the conversation, send an email to fieldfeedback@scroll.in. We’ll feature your comments in the live blog.
Live updates
Eric Paartalu misses out for Bengaluru, which comes as a bit of a surprise as Abert Rocha has opted for more bodies in the middle of the park. Pune field two strikers, showing their intent in taking a lead on home turf.
Hello and welcome to the live updates of the Indian Super League 1st leg tie between Bengaluru and FC Pune City at the Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi, Pune.
BFC, who made their debut in the ISL this season after making a big mark in the I-League till last season, have been the most impressive among the ten teams, and go into the first leg clash with their tails up. Both Pune and Bengaluru play an eye-catching attacking brand of football, and something similar will be expected of them when they clash for the third time this season.
“Now is not the time to make changes to how we play. If we make changes now it may not work for us. When you play the league you have some games to make up,” FC Pune City head coach Ranko Popovic said during the pre-match press conference. “Now we have to be very careful. We have two games and nothing will be decided tomorrow, we need to play good in both games to make it to the finals,” he added.
When asked about his teams strategy Popovic said: “It is very simple; score as many goals as possible and concede as less as possible. if we can do that, we’ll be in the final. We need to express ourselves the way we have been doing throughout the season. We have done very well in the season, and not going all the way will be disappointing.”
(With inputs from PTI)