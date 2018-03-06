Women's Day

Data check: How Indian women have consistently raised the bar over the last two decades

The marked increase in Indian sportswomen’s performance at continental and Commonwealth events means that they have a better chance at the world level now.

When weightlifter Karnam Malleswari won the bronze medal at the 2000 Sydney Games, it was a historic moment for India. She became the first Indian woman to win a medal at the Olympics and for 12 years, she was the only one, before Saina Nehwal and Mary Kom joined the list in London.

Cut to 2016, the only two Indian medalists at the Rio Games were women. Sakshi Malik became the first female wrestler and PV Sindhu the first woman silver medallist for India at the Olympics.

It has been a slow, but steady rise for Indian women athletes at world events in the last 20 years. In the early 2000s, it was rare to see Indian women on the podium at world events, most of Indian women’s medals came from the continental championships, or the Commonwealth and Asian Games. But the last eight years have seen Indian woman athletes climb the ranks at the highest level.

After Malleswari, the next big medal for Indian women came in 2003, when Anju Bobby George became the first Indian – and only so far – to win a medal at the prestigious IAAF World Athletics Championship.

While no other Indian, male or female, has won a medal at the IAAF Worlds since, India women’s medals at World Championships of other sports have been increasing. The year 2017 saw five World Championship medals across archery, badminton, chess and weightlifting – India’s best numerically. Five in a year may not seem like a lot, but it is a definite mark of progress.

Look at the bigger picture and you’ll see that the medals for Indian women at the world and continental levels are not a flash in the pan performance from one breakout athlete anymore. They are – as a group – consistently raising the bar and the medal tally.

The turning point, statistically, was 2010, the year India hosted the Commonwealth Games. As hosts, India poured in a huge sum of money in training and exposure. And despite the unsavory elements around the money allocation and corruption charges, the influx of cash for training proved to be beneficial for Indian athletes.

The increase in investment at the ground level with the 2010 Games in mind meant better training facilities, which in turn produced good results and helped get better facilities and personnel which set up domino effect in terms of performance.

India’s overall performance at the Commonwealth level increased by almost 50, from 50 medals in 2006 to 101 medals as hosts. Of these, 36 medallists were women, a significant increase from 13 in 2006. Similarly, there was a rise in Asiad medals as well, with 2014 being the best showing for India’s women athletes.

Since 2010, Indian women have won 276 medal across Asian and World Championships, Commonwealth and Asian Games. The numbers at the continental championships are clearly better, due to the difference in the quality and quantity of competition.

These performances at events with a smaller field are gradually translating in to results at the highest level. The keyword here is consistency, the female athletes are building on their results at the international level.

For instance, Nehwal won her first Commonwealth gold at the 2010 Games, followed it with a bronze at the 2012 Olympics and silver at the 2015 World Championships. Deepika Kumar won gold in Delhi 2010 and was part of the silver winning team at the 2011 and 2015 World Championship.

Simply put, the marked increase in performance at the continental and Commonwealth Games means that they have a better chance at the world level now, not just the World Championship where they have made inroads, but also the Olympics which is still a Final Frontier of sorts.

However, there is still a sizeable slip between the Asian/Commonwealth and the world level to overcome.

Take shooting for example, a sport India does well. Only one woman has won a medal at the International Shooting Sports Federation’s World championship – Tejaswini Sawant in 50m Rifle Prone and India has no Olympic medal in women’s shooting despite it being the second in number of medals won by Indian women.

Athletics is first, by virtue of its disciplines and India’s performance at the Asian level. Then come weightlifting, boxing, wrestling and archery which has a good number of medals – given the number of disciplines.

But the one individual sport that stands out in terms of performance is badminton with steady, consistent medal-winning performances in the last eight years with 15 out of 16 medals shared between five women – Aparna Popat, Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu and the pair of Jwala Gutta and Ashwini Ponappa. (The other was a team medal.)

Nehwal and Sindhu are perhaps among the best examples of the positive chain reaction a good performance can have. The face of women’s wrestling in India changed after Geeta Phogat won India’s first ever gold medal in wrestling at the 2010 Commonwealth Games, Mary Kom was a five time World Championship gold medallist before her Olympic medal. These are the kind of performances that blaze the trail for other women ahead of them.

And these are largely individual, Olympic sports. There have been huge strides forward in team sports like cricket and hockey as well.

After losing the final of the World Cup in 2005, India stormed through the final in 2017 and came very close to the title. They lifted the Asia Cup six out of six times and earlier this year became the first Indian team win to a bilateral series in South Africa. In the meantime, India veterans Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami became the world’s leading run-getter and wicket-takers in ODI history.

In hockey, while the women’s team has never been as prolific as the men’s, they have been a strong unit in patches. They won the gold at the 2002 Commonwealth Games and a silver in 2006 as well as bronze medals at the 2006 and 2014 Asian Games. But the big impetus came very recently as they qualified for the 2016 Rio Games, won the Asian Champions Trophy in 2016 and lifted the Asia Cup in 2017, qualifying for the World Cup after eight years in the process. The basketball team got promoted to Division A in Asia after a thrilling final win against Kazakhstan in the Asia Cup final.

With performances like these, the hope this Women’s Day is to see India’s female athletes go faster, higher and stronger. We are back in the big-winning year of Commonwealth and Asian Games, and given the performance of India’s women athletes in the last 12 months, it is a reasonable hope to see the medals increase. That’s what the numbers say.

Sponsored Content BY 

The impact of gender equality on the economy is far greater than its badge value

It's time to look at the larger picture.

Pexels

The year 2017 heard voices from across the globe speak up in solidarity for gender equality. Today, with social media as the mega-phone that amplifies the global appeal for equality, the term seems to be suffering from semantic saturation i.e. due to constant repetition, it seems to have lost its meaning.

However, the gender gap is very real. According to the Global Gender Gap Report 2017 that studied the parity gap across parameters such as access to health, education, politics and workplace, 2017 has been a bad year with the gender gap widening for the first time since records began in 2006. It pointed out that at the current rate of progress, it will take 100 years to bridge the global gender gap (and 217 years to fill workplace gender divide). The same report found India at 108th position in the Global Gender Gap index, a drop from 87 in 2016.

Before we get into the ways and means of accelerating gender equality at the workplace, let’s take a step back to understand what it stands for. Gender equality is the state in which access to rights and opportunities is unaffected by gender. In other words, it is a state devoid of assumptions and stereotypes that diminish the potential of an individual on the basis of their gender. But to really understand equality, it’s necessary to recognize inequality.

Gender bias at work

Gender norms call for women to take up the bulk of the responsibilities at home, and this puts the onus on women to choose between work or family. Liberian activist Leymah Gbowee, who won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2011 asked the men to put a monetary value to all the chores their wives did by estimating how much they’d have to pay someone else to do it. With this simple task, Gbowee demonstrated the value of unpaid work that women are expected to do – efforts that are routinely dismissed by working men and women.

This imbalance caused by gender norms or biases penetrates the workplace as well. According to a worldwide survey by Accenture, women are 22% less likely to reach manager level than their male peers. Conversely, men are 47% more likely to reach senior management/director positions than their female peers. The report confirmed that while there are a number of social and economic barriers to equality in the workplace such as educational disparities, childcare, domestic responsibilities and cultural biases, an organisation’s culture can hold women back too.

Why should we be worried about women dropping out mid-career?

According to the World Economic Forum (WEF), improving gender parity may result in significant economic dividends depending on the situation of different economies. Gender equality could add additional $250 billion to the GDP of the United Kingdom, $550 billion to Japan’s and $2.5 trillion to China’s. The global GDP could increase by $5.3 trillion by 2025 if the gender gap in economic participation was closed by 25% over the same period.

At an enterprise level, gender equality has benefits comprising better decision making, innovation and greater employee satisfaction leading to higher growth and profits. The WEF report highlighted a LinkedIn research which found that women are under-represented in engineering, manufacturing and construction, and information, communication and technology. Each of these segments lose out the potential benefits of greater gender diversity.

Even at an individual level, the benefits of an equal workplace are seen by men and women alike. The Accenture study quoted earlier identified 40 factors that influence advancement at the workplace. The list of 40 includes gender diversity as a priority, diverse leadership, policies such as maternal and paternal leave and cultural drivers for a more inclusive workplace. The study found that in organisations where these 40 factors are implemented, even men are 23% more likely to advance to a manager level.

Benefits of a 50-50 workplace that leverages the full-potential of its employees has a 3-tier impact – on individual, enterprise, as well as the economy at large. Several companies have integrated gender inclusive frameworks with their organisational structure with the belief that diversity makes the company stronger in terms of innovation, creativity and growth. Representation, parental leave, family support, leadership training, flexible work schedules and transparency are some such policies that are being implemented in organisations to create a diverse and progressive work environment.

Digital literacy - an equaliser?

The movement towards an equal workforce is a slow but steady one which requires progressive transformations in both social and economic fronts of equality. Even though parity might take years to achieve, there are a few enablers that women can benefit from today - digital technology being one of them. A research by Accenture explored how digital technology can be a great facilitator for women. The research, a global survey of 28,000 women and men, went on to highlight three accelerators that could close the gender pay gap – digital fluency, career strategy and tech immersion. According to the research, digital fluency – the extent to which people embrace and use digital technologies – advances pay equality by providing women access to online courses, networking, banking and paid work.

To complement digital fluency, a career strategy would help women manage their careers through mentorship, promotion and training. Lastly, tech immersion – acquiring STEM and digital skills – would help women advance as quickly as men in the workforce and increase their chances of working in a high paying industry. The study argues that combining these three equalizers would reduce the pay gap by 35% worldwide.

Organisations that are built on the principles of diversity know the following points to be true - that diversity is important to make a business stronger and more innovative; that gender equality supports those who have been denied opportunities based on unfair gender biases; and that workplaces need to evolve to make place for different needs and requirements and be flexible enough to create a sense of belonging for every individual in the workforce.

Accenture has been a leading voice in advocating equality in the workforce and continues to share its point of view while implementing inclusive policies in its own organisation and opening doors for women in STEM. With more than 40% of the workforce being women, 40% women new hires in 2016, and a vision to have 25% women managing directors globally by 2020 in their workforce, Accenture is paving the path towards a 50-50 world by 2025.

To know more about gender equality in the workplace and how to achieve it, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Accenture and not by the Scroll editorial team.