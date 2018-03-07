NBA 2017-18

NBA: Celtics book playoff berth, Warriors rally despite losing Curry

The Boston outfit prevailed 117-109 over Minnesota Timberwolves, while Kevin Durant led Warriors to victory over San Antonio Spurs.

by 
USA Today Sports/Reuters

The Boston Celtics shook off a scary fall for swingman Jaylen Brown to punch their ticket to the NBA playoffs with a 117-109 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday.

Kyrie Irving, back from a one-game absence with a sore knee, scored 23 points with eight assists and seven rebounds and Al Horford added 20 points, eight rebounds and six assists as the Celtics won for the sixth time in seven games.

They remained two games behind Eastern Conference leaders Toronto – who booked their playoff berth on Wednesday.

The Celtics led by as many as 18 points early in the third quarter. But they got a jolt with 1:31 left in the period when Brown drove for a dunk and upon letting go of the rim fell hard on his shoulders, neck and head.

He lay on the court for several minutes as medical staff attended to him and the Timberwolves’ Target Center arena went quiet.

When he finally rose from the floor – passing on the stretcher that had been rolled out – fans stood and cheered.

“I was right there,” Horford said of Brown’s fall. “It was tough to see. I was just happy he was able to get up and walk off because that was one of the worst falls I’ve seen.”

Teammate Marcus Smart said he was “terrified” when he saw Brown fall.

But Celtics coach Brad Stevens said after the game that Brown “felt pretty good” as he left the arena for a CT scan in hospital. Brown was able to travel with the team back to Boston.

Leading 86-74 after three quarters, the Celtics managed to repel the Timberwolves’ rally bid.

Minnesota pulled within five points at 88-83 with 9:12 left in the fourth, but would get no closer.

Nemanja Bjelica led the Timberwolves with a career-high 30 points, including six of nine from the three-point range. He added 12 rebounds, but it wasn’t enough for a Timberwolves team without injured All-Star Jimmy Butler.

For Boston it marks the earliest in a season that they’ve clinched a playoff berth since 2011.

Irving said they wouldn’t let up as they “prepare for something bigger than ourselves”.

“We’ve just got to take advantage of the moments, continue to get better every game and utilize these games to really play our best,” he said.

Warriors rally past Spurs

In Oakland, Kevin Durant scored 37 points and Draymond Green notched a triple-double of 11 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists as the Golden State Warriors shook off the early exit of Stephen Curry with an ankle injury to beat the San Antonio Spurs 110-107.

Curry turned his right ankle after a drive to the basket early in the first quarter and didn’t return.

The Warriors said only that Curry “tweaked” the ankle, the same one he sprained on December 4, leading to a total of 13 missed games.

With Curry sidelined, the Spurs led 50-46 at halftime and 87-78 at the end of the third quarter.

Durant, who also blocked four shots, scored 12 points in the final 4:24. He drained a third straight jump shot to knot the score at 105-105 with 2:02 remaining and Green’s jump shot put the Warriors ahead on the next possession.

A brace of free throws from Klay Thompson stretched the Warriors lead to 109-105 lead with 15.9 seconds left and after Durant made a last free throw Bryn Forbes’ three-point attempt bounced off the rim as time expired.

“I got to my spots out there, knocked down some jump shots,” Durant said. “Draymond set some great screens. My teammates did it all for me tonight.”

Whiteside paces Heat

The Miami Heat, battling for playoff position in the East, earned a valuable 108-99 victory over Philadelphia, moving within one game of the 76ers for sixth place in the East.

Hassan Whiteside led the Heat with 26 points and eight rebounds. Dwyane Wade, who delivered the game-winner in the Heat’s 102-101 victory over the Sixers on February 27, added 16.

“Our guys knew what this game meant,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

The ordeal of choosing the right data pack for your connectivity needs

"Your data has been activated." <10 seconds later> "You have crossed your data limit."

imgflip.com

The internet is an amazing space where you can watch a donkey playing football while simultaneously looking up whether the mole on your elbow is a symptom of a terminal diseases. It’s as busy as it’s big with at least 2.96 billion pages in the indexed web and over 40,000 Google search queries processed every second. If you have access to this vast expanse of information through your mobile, then you’re probably on something known as a data plan.

However, data plans or data packs are a lot like prescription pills. You need to go through a barrage of perplexing words to understand what they really do. Not to mention the call from the telecom company rattling on at 400 words per minute about a life-changing data pack which is as undecipherable as reading a doctor’s handwriting on the prescription. On top of it all, most data packs expect you to solve complex algorithms on permutations to figure out which one is the right one.

Source: giphy.com
Source: giphy.com

Even the most sophisticated and evolved beings of the digital era would agree that choosing a data pack is a lot like getting stuck on a seesaw, struggling to find the right balance between getting the most out of your data and not paying for more than you need. Running out of data is frustrating, but losing the data that you paid for but couldn’t use during a busy month is outright infuriating. Shouldn’t your unused data be rolled over to the next month?

You peruse the advice available online on how to go about choosing the right data pack, most of which talks about understanding your own data usage. Armed with wisdom, you escape to your mind palace, Sherlock style, and review your access to Wifi zones, the size of the websites you regularly visit, the number of emails you send and receive, even the number of cat videos you watch. You somehow manage to figure out your daily usage which you multiply by 30 and there it is. All you need to do now is find the appropriate data pack.

Promptly ignoring the above calculations, you fall for unlimited data plans with an “all you can eat” buffet style data offering. You immediately text a code to the telecom company to activate this portal to unlimited video calls, selfies, instastories, snapchats – sky is the limit. You tell all your friends and colleagues about the genius new plan you have and how you’ve been watching funny sloth videos on YouTube all day, well, because you CAN!

Source: giphy.com
Source: giphy.com

Alas, after a day of reign, you realise that your phone has run out of data. Anyone who has suffered the terms and conditions of unlimited data packs knows the importance of reading the fine print before committing yourself to one. Some plans place limits on video quality to 480p on mobile phones, some limit the speed after reaching a mark mentioned in the fine print. Is it too much to ask for a plan that lets us binge on our favourite shows on Amazon Prime, unconditionally?

You find yourself stuck in an endless loop of estimating your data usage, figuring out how you crossed your data limit and arguing with customer care about your sky-high phone bill. Exasperated, you somehow muster up the strength to do it all over again and decide to browse for more data packs. Regrettably, the website wont load on your mobile because of expired data.

Source: giphy.com
Source: giphy.com

Getting the right data plan shouldn’t be this complicated a decision. Instead of getting confused by the numerous offers, focus on your usage and guide yourself out of the maze by having a clear idea of what you want. And if all you want is to enjoy unlimited calls with friends and uninterrupted Snapchat, then you know exactly what to look for in a plan.

Source: giphy.com
Source: giphy.com

The Airtel Postpaid at Rs. 499 comes closest to a plan that is up front with its offerings, making it easy to choose exactly what you need. One of the best-selling Airtel Postpaid plans, the Rs. 499 pack offers 40 GB 3G/4G data that you can carry forward to the next bill cycle if unused. The pack also offers a one year subscription to Amazon Prime on the Airtel TV app.

So, next time, don’t let your frustration get the better of you. Click here to find a plan that’s right for you.

Source: giphy.com
Source: giphy.com

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Airtel and not by the Scroll editorial team.