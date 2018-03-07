‘False, highly unprofessional’: Srinivasan hits back at Vengsarkar over alleged selection bias

Former International Cricket Committee chairman and Board of Control for Cricket in India president N Srinivasan on Friday slammed former India batsman and selector Dilip Vengsarkar after the latter claimed that he was removed from his position for preferring the then 19-year-old Virat Kohli over Subramanium Badrinath.
“At the outset, I deny this as completely false, motivated and without any basis. It is a pity that Vengsarkar is trying to cast aspersions on me. I find it unbecoming and highly unprofessional of a former selector to act in such a manner,” Srinivasan said in a release.
While praising Vengsarkar the batsman, Srinivasan accused the 61-year-old for creating a controversy: “All of us have been great admirers of the batting skills of Vengsarkar. If I recall, for his benefit match back in 1994 – India Cements had contributed Rs 1 lakh which at that time was a princely sum,” he said.
Srinivasan went on to add that a sum of Rs 10 lakh was given by India Cements to Dadar Union Club for its infrastructure at Vengsarkar’s request. “I have always respected him as a cricketer. I am sorry that he talks like this,” he said.
“Back in 2008, Vengsarkar was serving as the vice-president of Mumbai Cricket Association in addition to being the chairman of selection committee. In the working committee meeting held in August 2008, it was unanimously decided by the members that a person who is the office-bearer of the BCCI or any of the member units can’t be considered for a selector’s role.”
“Vengsarkar continued as the vice-president of the MCA until 2010 and again in 2014 as he could not have been considered at all for the post of selector. The decision was clear – you can’t be on both sides. This is a simple rule and he was aware of it. He is trying to create some controversy by suggesting that I was behind his removal when I was the treasurer of the BCCI,” the statement read.