‘Guys with an opinion couldn’t resolve problems as managers’: Mourinho hits back at Gary Neville

The former player had slammed the Red Devils as ‘inefficient’ after their last-gasp win against Crystal Palace.

David Klein/Reuters

Jose Mourinho has hit out again at media pundits – including Gary Neville – for their criticism of Manchester United and star players such as Paul Pogba and Alexis Sanchez.

And the United manager suggested that their own failures in management make them unqualified to offer such views.

Neville has been a repeated critic of his former club’s manager and, during United’s dramatic victory at Crystal Palace on Monday, in which they trailed 2-0 before recovering to win 3-2, did not hold back in his comments. “I’ve never seen a Jose Mourinho team as inefficient as this,” said Sky Sports television analyst Neville.

“They are always efficient teams, they always do things really calmly, they are usually solid in defence.”

But Mourinho responded with criticism of his own, especially in the case of Neville who had a brief, unhappy spell in charge of Spanish side Valencia. “Some of the guys with an opinion couldn’t resolve their own problems when they were managers,” Mourinho told reporters on Friday. “So they are giving opinions like they have solutions for everything but is not like that.”

The former Chelsea manager added: “But they are in a position where they can give opinions about everything, sometimes I read and listen, sometimes I don’t.

“This week I was more focused on enjoying Champions League and Europa League and preparing my match than focusing on opinions,” the Portuguese boss insisted.

Mourinho was speaking ahead of the Premier League meeting with bitter rivals Liverpool at Old Trafford on Saturday in which he will be looking for star striker Romelu Lukaku to improve on a goalscoring record which has seen him score just one of his 23 goals against a team currently in the top 10 of the division.

The United manager remains firmly impressed by the striker, however, and Lukaku revealed earlier in the week that he considers himself a “sergeant” for his manager on the field.

‘Lukaku trust’

“I had a laugh with him, that’s fine, he’s an important guy for me, one of the guys that I trust, I love the character,” said Mourinho.

“Against Crystal Palace there was nothing that happened after our third goal but I told him ‘central defender’. So he was playing central defender in a back five with (Chris) Smalling and (Victor) Lindelof because I couldn’t make any more changes.

“So when I say to the striker go there and job for me he is a sergeant. I always thought and told you many times for me it’s not just about the goals he scored but what he brings to the team and it’s that spirit.”

Mourinho tried to downplay the importance of the Liverpool meeting, ahead of a vital week for his team in which they also face Sevilla in a Champions League knock-out tie and have an FA Cup quarter-final with Brighton.

But he believes the atmosphere of a packed Old Trafford could be a big factor in the game. “It helps,” he said of playing at home. “At Crystal Palace, I can imagine if we are losing 2-0 and our away fans, how many? 2000? We could feel disapproval, criticism or support.

“Yet 2-0 down and we only felt support and at 2-1 we felt more belief and at 2-2 we felt they want us to go for it. They can help. Old Trafford is a huge majority of Man United fans, so they can help.”

Mourinho confirmed Ivory Coast Eric Bailly is fully fit and in contention to start against Liverpool, while Marouane Fellaini is back in United’s matchday squad after recovering from a knee injury.

The impact of gender equality on the economy is far greater than its badge value

It's time to look at the larger picture.

Pexels

The year 2017 heard voices from across the globe speak up in solidarity for gender equality. Today, with social media as the mega-phone that amplifies the global appeal for equality, the term seems to be suffering from semantic saturation i.e. due to constant repetition, it seems to have lost its meaning.

However, the gender gap is very real. According to the Global Gender Gap Report 2017 that studied the parity gap across parameters such as access to health, education, politics and workplace, 2017 has been a bad year with the gender gap widening for the first time since records began in 2006. It pointed out that at the current rate of progress, it will take 100 years to bridge the global gender gap (and 217 years to fill workplace gender divide). The same report found India at 108th position in the Global Gender Gap index, a drop from 87 in 2016.

Before we get into the ways and means of accelerating gender equality at the workplace, let’s take a step back to understand what it stands for. Gender equality is the state in which access to rights and opportunities is unaffected by gender. In other words, it is a state devoid of assumptions and stereotypes that diminish the potential of an individual on the basis of their gender. But to really understand equality, it’s necessary to recognize inequality.

Gender bias at work

Gender norms call for women to take up the bulk of the responsibilities at home, and this puts the onus on women to choose between work or family. Liberian activist Leymah Gbowee, who won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2011 asked the men to put a monetary value to all the chores their wives did by estimating how much they’d have to pay someone else to do it. With this simple task, Gbowee demonstrated the value of unpaid work that women are expected to do – efforts that are routinely dismissed by working men and women.

This imbalance caused by gender norms or biases penetrates the workplace as well. According to a worldwide survey by Accenture, women are 22% less likely to reach manager level than their male peers. Conversely, men are 47% more likely to reach senior management/director positions than their female peers. The report confirmed that while there are a number of social and economic barriers to equality in the workplace such as educational disparities, childcare, domestic responsibilities and cultural biases, an organisation’s culture can hold women back too.

Why should we be worried about women dropping out mid-career?

According to the World Economic Forum (WEF), improving gender parity may result in significant economic dividends depending on the situation of different economies. Gender equality could add additional $250 billion to the GDP of the United Kingdom, $550 billion to Japan’s and $2.5 trillion to China’s. The global GDP could increase by $5.3 trillion by 2025 if the gender gap in economic participation was closed by 25% over the same period.

At an enterprise level, gender equality has benefits comprising better decision making, innovation and greater employee satisfaction leading to higher growth and profits. The WEF report highlighted a LinkedIn research which found that women are under-represented in engineering, manufacturing and construction, and information, communication and technology. Each of these segments lose out the potential benefits of greater gender diversity.

Even at an individual level, the benefits of an equal workplace are seen by men and women alike. The Accenture study quoted earlier identified 40 factors that influence advancement at the workplace. The list of 40 includes gender diversity as a priority, diverse leadership, policies such as maternal and paternal leave and cultural drivers for a more inclusive workplace. The study found that in organisations where these 40 factors are implemented, even men are 23% more likely to advance to a manager level.

Benefits of a 50-50 workplace that leverages the full-potential of its employees has a 3-tier impact – on individual, enterprise, as well as the economy at large. Several companies have integrated gender inclusive frameworks with their organisational structure with the belief that diversity makes the company stronger in terms of innovation, creativity and growth. Representation, parental leave, family support, leadership training, flexible work schedules and transparency are some such policies that are being implemented in organisations to create a diverse and progressive work environment.

Digital literacy - an equaliser?

The movement towards an equal workforce is a slow but steady one which requires progressive transformations in both social and economic fronts of equality. Even though parity might take years to achieve, there are a few enablers that women can benefit from today - digital technology being one of them. A research by Accenture explored how digital technology can be a great facilitator for women. The research, a global survey of 28,000 women and men, went on to highlight three accelerators that could close the gender pay gap – digital fluency, career strategy and tech immersion. According to the research, digital fluency – the extent to which people embrace and use digital technologies – advances pay equality by providing women access to online courses, networking, banking and paid work.

To complement digital fluency, a career strategy would help women manage their careers through mentorship, promotion and training. Lastly, tech immersion – acquiring STEM and digital skills – would help women advance as quickly as men in the workforce and increase their chances of working in a high paying industry. The study argues that combining these three equalizers would reduce the pay gap by 35% worldwide.

Organisations that are built on the principles of diversity know the following points to be true - that diversity is important to make a business stronger and more innovative; that gender equality supports those who have been denied opportunities based on unfair gender biases; and that workplaces need to evolve to make place for different needs and requirements and be flexible enough to create a sense of belonging for every individual in the workforce.

Accenture has been a leading voice in advocating equality in the workforce and continues to share its point of view while implementing inclusive policies in its own organisation and opening doors for women in STEM. With more than 40% of the workforce being women, 40% women new hires in 2016, and a vision to have 25% women managing directors globally by 2020 in their workforce, Accenture is paving the path towards a 50-50 world by 2025.

To know more about gender equality in the workplace and how to achieve it, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Accenture and not by the Scroll editorial team.