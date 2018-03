Golf: Tiger Woods just one shot behind leader Conners after three rounds at Valspar Championship

Tiger Woods had the crowd roaring, but rookie Corey Conners held his nerve to stay one stroke ahead of the former world number one after three rounds of the Valspar Championship.

Woods, playing his fourth US PGA Tour event since returning in January from spinal fusion surgery last April, fired a four-under par 67 that left him tied for second on eight-under 205 alongside former US Open champion Justin Rose of England and American Brandt Snedeker.

They’re chasing Conners, who carded a 68 for 204 to maintain the lead he has held since the first round.

But once again Woods was the centre of attention, and after years of battling injury he gave his fans what they wanted to see.

“The environment was incredible,” Woods said of the boisterous gallery that followed him. “People were into it... it’s been incredible.”

“I’ve played myself right there into contention, so it should be a fun Sunday,” said the 14-time major champion, who is chasing an 80th US PGA Tour title.

The 42-year-old, who has spoken of playing with a “new body” after the fusion surgery, swung with a clubhead speed measured as the fastest in the field.

Tiger Woods is leading a golf tournament, the U.S. is talking to North Korea and the president is dealing with a sex scandal.



Feels like the 90s all over again. — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) March 9, 2018

His sharp short game was on full display when he chipped in for birdie from 30 feet away in the greenside rough at the par-four ninth, his ball rolling neatly into the middle of the cup.

“Nine was good,” Woods said. “It rolled in just like a putt, which was nice.

Woods hasn’t been in this good a position to add to his total since he finished tied for 10th at the Wyndham Championship in August of 2015, and he hasn’t lifted a trophy since the 2013 World Golf Championships Bridgestone Invitational.

After his birdies at the ninth and 10th, Woods was tied with Conners for the lead.

This will be the 70th time @TigerWoods is at or within 1 of the lead after 54 holes on the #PGATour.



He's won 62 of the previous 69 instances: 89.9% pic.twitter.com/2RBI1WtcKM — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) March 10, 2018

He couldn’t convert birdie opportunities from within eight feet on his next two holes, and his lone bogey of the day at 13 saw him briefly drop three behind Conners – who had just made his sixth birdie of the day at 12.

Woods responded in style, blazing a drive 327 yards at the par-five 14th to set up a birdie that put him back at eight-under.

Woods will play in the penultimate group on Sunday alongside Snedeker who also carded a 67 while Rose fired a five-under 66 – highlighted by an eagle at the 11th – to reach eight-under.