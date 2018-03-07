ISL, Bengaluru FC vs Pune City semi-final 2nd leg Live: Chhetri gives BFC the lead
Live updates
GOAL! BEN 1-0 PUN (Sunil Chhetri) This was a long time coming as Udanta was making several inroads on the right flank. The winger was once again in the thick of things and this time, he was released by Chhetri, who made two superb turns in the middle of the park. At the far post, the Bengaluru skipper made a clever run and his looping header beat Kaith and the Pune defenders to roll into the net. Deafening noise at the Kanteerava but that was sloppy from Pune and brilliant from the Indian veteran.
3’ BFC 0-0 FCPC What a start we have to the game. Carlos cuts in from the edge of the box and takes a shot, which takes a deflection and leaves Gurpreet flat-footed but the goalkeeper’s sharp reflexes takes the ball over the bar. The resulting corner sees Pune get another chance with Panwar finding space at the edge of the box but he skewed his shot miles over the bar. This game could have easily been 1-1 by now. Bengaluru’s Johnson has momentarily left the field to undergo treatment.
2’ BFC 0-0 FCPC What a chance! Terrific intricate play from Bengaluru, Miku’s deft first-touch set Udanta through, and his right-wing cross landed at a comfortable height to Chhetri. Alas, the skipper’s finish was a couple of feet wide of goal. That was terrific stuff from the home side.
We are all set for the kick-off. The West Block Blues have turned up in large numbers. Here are the lineups.
Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet (GK), Bheke, Juanan, Johnson, Haokip, Bose, Paartalu, Delgado, Singh, Miku, Chhetri (C).
FC Pune City: Kaith (GK), Gurtej, Lopez, Panwar, Khan, Stankovic, Kumar, Vanmalsawma, Carlos, Alfaro, Pereira (C).
7:45 pm: Benglauru are going with the the lineup that made them become the team to beat in the final leg of group stages. Rohit and Stankovic hold the key for Pune. Eric Paartalu is expected to play a holding role, which will allow Dimas, Udanta, Boithang and Chhetri to play behind Miku. No surprises in the Pune XI.
The Lineups are out:
Hello and welcome to the live updates of the second leg of the semi-final clash between FC Pune City and Bengaluru FC. The first leg at the Balewadi Stadium ended in a drab 0-0 draw between the two sides. It was not as though the Stallions didn’t have chances to score and their frontmen, Emiliano Alfaro and Marcelinho looked in solid touch. They will be the key once if they have to enter the ISL final for the first time.
Bengaluru, on the other hand, played it safe in the first leg but things could be a lot different here. One expects the pace of winger Udanta Singh to be a vital cog going forward. Udanta came on from the bench in Pune. It remains to be seen if youngster Aashique will play a role after he was stretchered off in the first half on Thursday.
Bengaluru’s massive legion of home fans may make a difference. Towards the final rounds of the group stages, the Blues were almost unstoppable at home after crashing to back-to-back defeats against Chennaiyin and Jamshedpur in the early stages of the tournament. Pune can breathe easy, considering that the last time they were at Kanteerava, they managed to eke out a 1-1 draw, a scoreline that would take them through to the final.