TENNIS

Indian Wells WTA Roundup: Wozniacki advances, Svitolina, Stephens crash out

The world No. 2 moved on to the fourth round where she will face 20th seeded Russian Daria Kasatkina, who stunned Sloane Stephens.

by 
Caroline Wozniacki. | Karim Jaafar/AFP

Australian Open champ Caroline Wozniacki benefited from a challenge call in the final game en route to defeating Aliaksandra Sasnovich 6-4, 2-6, 6-3 at Indian Wells on Monday.

The 27-year-old world No. 2 moved on to the fourth round where she will face 20th seeded Russian Daria Kasatkina, who surprised reigning US Open champion Sloane Stephens 6-4, 6-3.

“I managed to get my feet going more, and to start playing more steady, and that paid off today,” said Wozniacki.

Wozniacki challenged a call in the final game when the line judge ruled that Sasnovich’s shot caught the line. Wozniacki asked for a second look and the review showed that the line judge mistakenly called the ball in.

Wozniacki said the court conditions were difficult but she managed to make adjustments.

“These courts are really difficult to play on. That’s also why you see a lot of upsets,” she said. “The ball bounces really high and it goes extremely slow.”

In other women’s third round matches on Monday, French seventh seed Caroline Garcia defeated Australia’s Daria Gavrilova 7-5, 6-4.

Danielle Collins also won her third round match, defeating Sofya Zhuk of Russia 6-4, 6-4.

Stephens crashes out

The reigning US Open champion said this wasn’t the statement she had hoped for in her first tournament in the USA since winning her maiden Grand Slam title.

Stephens made four double faults and had her serve broken four times in the 77 minute match against the Russian 20-year-old.

“Obviously not my best tennis today, but fortunately we get to play every single week,” she said. “I am not going to be too down about it. There’s always next week and the week after.”

She says it is taking her awhile to get back into the swing of things after the euphoric high of winning her first Major.

“There’s a lot that comes with winning a Grand Slam, and I think there is a lot that comes with winning a Grand Slam as an American player,” she said.

“Being in the first final that Venus (Williams) and Serena wasn’t in in like, the longest time ever. I don’t even know how long it was.

“I think there was a lot that came with that. I wouldn’t say there was a crash, but obviously going to China after you win the US Open is not always going to be the funnest thing.

“So I’m kind of getting back into it, and I’m just looking forward to playing again.”

Stephens had to play two days in a row in Indian Wells after her opening match on Saturday night got washed out because of heavy rains. She returned to the court Sunday afternoon and beat Victoria Azarenka in straight sets 6-1, 7-5.

Stephens said she is used to have her schedule disrupted because of bad weather.

“You play an outdoor sport and the weather can affect that sometimes,” she said. “Last week in Acapulco, I played a singles match at 4:00 p.m. and played a doubles match at 11:15 p.m. in the same day, and then came back the next day and had to play another match.

“So you have to go with it. It’s definitely no excuse.”

Stephens is only the second American, along with Lindsay Davenport, to have beaten both Serena and Venus Williams in Grand Slam match play.

Stephens hopes to win another Grand Slam before she plans to retire at age 30.

“I’ll be 25 next week and hopefully I can play another five years. And in those five years hopefully I can have another – my agent is saying more.”

In the marquee match of the day, Serena Williams’ return to the WTA Tour came to an end as she crashed out of Indian Wells with a 6-3, 6-4 loss to her sister Venus.

Venus closed out the 29th career meeting between the two on her second match point as Serena sailed a forehand long to end the third- round showdown.

Results

3rd rd

Venus Williams (USA x8) bt Serena Williams (USA) 6-3, 6-4

Anastasija Sevastova (LAT x21) bt Julia Georges (GER x12) 6-3, 6-3

Carla Suarez (ESP x27) bt Elina Svitolina (UKR x4) 7-5, 6-3

Caroline Garcia (FRA x7) bt Daria Gavrilova (AUS x26) 7-5, 6-4

Danielle Collins (USA) bt Sofya Zhuk (RUS) 6-4, 6-4

Angelique Kerber (GER x10) bt Elena Vesnina (RUS x24) 7-5, 6-2

Caroline Wozniacki (DEN x2) bt Aliaksandra Sasnovich (BLR) 6-4, 2-6, 6-3

Darya Kasatkina (RUS x20) bt Sloane Stephens (USA x13) 6-4, 6-3

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

The ordeal of choosing the right data pack for your connectivity needs

"Your data has been activated." <10 seconds later> "You have crossed your data limit."

imgflip.com

The internet is an amazing space where you can watch a donkey playing football while simultaneously looking up whether the mole on your elbow is a symptom of a terminal diseases. It’s as busy as it’s big with at least 2.96 billion pages in the indexed web and over 40,000 Google search queries processed every second. If you have access to this vast expanse of information through your mobile, then you’re probably on something known as a data plan.

However, data plans or data packs are a lot like prescription pills. You need to go through a barrage of perplexing words to understand what they really do. Not to mention the call from the telecom company rattling on at 400 words per minute about a life-changing data pack which is as undecipherable as reading a doctor’s handwriting on the prescription. On top of it all, most data packs expect you to solve complex algorithms on permutations to figure out which one is the right one.

Source: giphy.com
Source: giphy.com

Even the most sophisticated and evolved beings of the digital era would agree that choosing a data pack is a lot like getting stuck on a seesaw, struggling to find the right balance between getting the most out of your data and not paying for more than you need. Running out of data is frustrating, but losing the data that you paid for but couldn’t use during a busy month is outright infuriating. Shouldn’t your unused data be rolled over to the next month?

You peruse the advice available online on how to go about choosing the right data pack, most of which talks about understanding your own data usage. Armed with wisdom, you escape to your mind palace, Sherlock style, and review your access to Wifi zones, the size of the websites you regularly visit, the number of emails you send and receive, even the number of cat videos you watch. You somehow manage to figure out your daily usage which you multiply by 30 and there it is. All you need to do now is find the appropriate data pack.

Promptly ignoring the above calculations, you fall for unlimited data plans with an “all you can eat” buffet style data offering. You immediately text a code to the telecom company to activate this portal to unlimited video calls, selfies, instastories, snapchats – sky is the limit. You tell all your friends and colleagues about the genius new plan you have and how you’ve been watching funny sloth videos on YouTube all day, well, because you CAN!

Source: giphy.com
Source: giphy.com

Alas, after a day of reign, you realise that your phone has run out of data. Anyone who has suffered the terms and conditions of unlimited data packs knows the importance of reading the fine print before committing yourself to one. Some plans place limits on video quality to 480p on mobile phones, some limit the speed after reaching a mark mentioned in the fine print. Is it too much to ask for a plan that lets us binge on our favourite shows on Amazon Prime, unconditionally?

You find yourself stuck in an endless loop of estimating your data usage, figuring out how you crossed your data limit and arguing with customer care about your sky-high phone bill. Exasperated, you somehow muster up the strength to do it all over again and decide to browse for more data packs. Regrettably, the website wont load on your mobile because of expired data.

Source: giphy.com
Source: giphy.com

Getting the right data plan shouldn’t be this complicated a decision. Instead of getting confused by the numerous offers, focus on your usage and guide yourself out of the maze by having a clear idea of what you want. And if all you want is to enjoy unlimited calls with friends and uninterrupted Snapchat, then you know exactly what to look for in a plan.

Source: giphy.com
Source: giphy.com

The Airtel Postpaid at Rs. 499 comes closest to a plan that is up front with its offerings, making it easy to choose exactly what you need. One of the best-selling Airtel Postpaid plans, the Rs. 499 pack offers 40 GB 3G/4G data that you can carry forward to the next bill cycle if unused. The pack also offers a one year subscription to Amazon Prime on the Airtel TV app.

So, next time, don’t let your frustration get the better of you. Click here to find a plan that’s right for you.

Source: giphy.com
Source: giphy.com

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Airtel and not by the Scroll editorial team.